Kamala Mills compound fire: Brothers helped all, lost their lives

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 3:13 am IST
The Lalani brothers had come from America to Mumbai to attend weddings and ring in New Year.
Grieving family member of Khushbu Bhansali who had hosted her birthday party at the restaurant which caught fire in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Lunch at the plush ‘1 Above’ pub proved fatal for Pramila Kenia (68) and her nephews, Dhairya Lalani (26) and Vishwa Lalani (23), who succumbed to asphyxiation after having taken refuge in its washroom after a fire broke out early on Friday at the Kamala Mills compound. 

The Lalani brothers helped rescue many survivors from the pub, but unfortunately could not save themselves and their aunt. The brothers had flown down from Michigan, USA two weeks ago to attend weddings and ring in the New Year with their family. The brothers ran back to the washroom after realising that Kenia was trapped inside, but failed to make it back alive.

 

Dhairya had quit his job, and Vishwa had come to India on a holiday. The trio was sitting at a table near the exit door; and when the fire broke out, Kenia was in the washroom. A relative told this newspaper, “The brothers had rushed down from the staircase, but soon realised that their aunt was nowhere to be seen. The duo then went back up, and never made it back.” 

One of the 14 dead victims of the fire was Sarbjit Parida, was a senior employee at Mojo’s Bistro pub. An Odisha native, he had come to the city in search of work, according to his acquaintances. His uncle Raju Parida said the family was made aware of his death by a telecast. “We came here to take the body,” he said.

Another victim, Yasha Thakkar (22), a student from Ahmedabad, had come to visit her cousin in the city three days ago ahead of New Year. The girl, who was visiting the city for the first time, asphyxiated from the smoke that emanated 1 Above pub. She had taken refuge in a washroom with two of her cousins. 

A Mumbai doctor who was at one of the restaurants when the fire broke out and managed to come out safely, said, “We were running helter-skelter looking for an exit.” 

Employees of news channels located in the complex had a narrow escape. “I was in the night shift. We heard people screaming at the pub. Initially, we thought it is due to the party which was underway there,” said Sanjay Jadhav, a programme producer of a news channel. “When I came out of my office, I saw that a fire has broken out at the roof-top pub. The main entrance of our office was blocked due to the flames,” he said.

The police  has registered an FIR against Ritesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar of C Grade Hospitality & Entertainment LLP directors, who were responsible for the management of 1Above.

Her birthday bash turned out to be last
Scarcely half an hour after 28-year-old Khushbu Bhansali cut her birthday cake on Friday as 15 near-and-dear ones looked on, a fire broke out at the venue — the ill-fated ‘1 Above’ rooftop pub — claiming her life. Khushbu and her cousin Kinjal Shah succumbed to asphyxiation after having taken refuge in a ladies’ restroom after the flames erupted and spread to Mojo’s Bistro.

The victims’ grandfather alleged that Khushbu was still alive when she was found, but her life was lost due to negligence. In the wake of the fire breaking out, people in the pub started panicking and scattered everywhere. While some went towards the emergency exit, Khushbu and Kinjal sought shelter in the ladies’ washroom.

Khusbhu’s grandfather Babulal Mehta said the youth would have been still alive, if she had received proper medical care. He blamed the “irresponsible” hotel management and the civic authorities. 

“The hotel had put up a temporary structure supported by bamboo, with the possibility of catching fire. There was no fire extinguishing facility either. It is the responsibility of the police and civic authorities to act against any violations,” he said.

Tags: kamala mills compound fire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




