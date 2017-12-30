search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jignesh Mewani in Chikkamagaluru, flays BJP, Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Mewani said he won the election as an Independent, despite a campaign against him by Mr Modi, Mr Shah and Mr Yogi Adityanath.
Jignesh Mewani
 Jignesh Mewani

Chikkamagaluru: Newly elected independent MLA from Gujarat, the firebrand Jignesh Mewani on Friday called on secular forces to unite and take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders such as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP National president Amit Shah who will be visiting Karnataka soon, "to hold experiments on imposing Hindutva in the State." 

At a valedictory function of Sauharda Mantapa in Chikkamagaluru, Mr Mevani wanted voters of the State to thwart BJP from coming to power and wanted voters to elect only those who work from the ground level to the State Assembly in the forthcoming polls. 

 

Mewani said he won the election as an Independent, despite a campaign against him by Mr Modi, Mr Shah and Mr Yogi Adityanath. “I won with the support of my well-wishers and voters of the State and want to emulate the same in Karnataka and halt BJP from coming to power,” he said. Asserting that his fight is always against BJP, he, however, made it clear that he will not be campaign for any party in the forthcoming polls and instead take up the cause of downtrodden.  Coming down heavily on PM Narendra Modi, Mewani said age is fast catching up with Modi and said tongue in cheek - “we do not want an ageing Modi delivering speeches. We want to hear young leaders such as Hardhik Patel and Kanhaiya Kumar.”  Calling for justice for Dhanamma who was raped and murdered in Vijayapura, the Dalit leader expressed fears that "communal disturbances have been happening across the country owing to issues such as Love Jihad, cow slaughter, attacks on dalits among others and stated that communalism is a biggest threat to the country and that BJP is an even bigger threat to the nation.”

Tags: jignesh mewani, cm yogi adityanath
Location: India, Karnataka, Chikkamagaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how to fix 5 common interview mistakes

Despite any amount of rehearsals, one cannot anticipate what actually would happen inside an interview chamber.
 

Emirates Airlines issue statement after Dhawan alleges mistreatment of wife, children

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and said that the airlines asked for some documents of his wife Aesha and children as identification proofs and added that the airlines did not inform them beforehand about it. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Rival fans exchange blows after Sushil Kumar secures CWG 2018 qualification

Sushil won all his bouts on Friday but things took an ugly turn when Rana, after losing to the former in the semifinal clash, claimed that the decorated wrestler's supporters beat him and his elder brother "for daring to take the ring" against him. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rishabh Pant unperturbed by MSK Prasad's 'no wicketkeeper close to MS Dhoni' remark

Prasad recently made it clear that Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, remains India's best wicketkeeper in limited overs cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships: Study

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors tear baby's head from its body as it gets stuck during delivery

The heartbroken parents have filed a case of gross negligence against the hospital (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

High alert in Bhadra sanctuary on New Year Eve

Among the measures in place on the eve of New Year are cancellation of leaves of forest officials and personnel and stepping up of vigil across the sanctuary. 

School established by Annie Besant turns 100

Established in 1917 by renowned theosophist, social activist and former president of Indian National Congress Dr Annie Besant, NHS has played a pivotal role in the national freedom movement.

Bengaluru: One lakh devotees throng ISKCON

Nearly one lakh devotees thronged the ISKCON temple in Rajajinagar, from 3 am till late night to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi on Friday.

Do not privatise arms production: Defence staff

AIDEF launched a scathing attack against the central government for handing over manufacturing of over 200 defence products to the private sector. 

Despite green signal, Railways tardy over automatic signalling

Trains could be run on time during peak hours, with the computerized system, he added. The estimates for automatic signalling is around Rs 12 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham