Harassed by usurers, TN woman kills self; husband critical with cut injuries

While the woman Gayathri died, the condition of the husband, Kesavan(60) is serious, police says. (Photo: Representational/File)

Dindigul: A 55-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide, while her husband was hospitalised with self-inflicted cut injuries on his neck, in a suspected case of harassment by usurers, in the district on Saturday, police said.

In a suicide note left behind by the elderly couple, it was stated that they decided to end their life as they were unable to bear the harassment by two money lenders, from whom they had borrowed money to run their business.

"We lost all our earnings and life paying the interest," they alleged in the note and sought legal action against the usurers, Gopi and Elangovan.

While the woman Gayathri died, the condition of the husband, Kesavan(60) was said to be serious, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.