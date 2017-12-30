search on deccanchronicle.com
After fire at Kamala Mills, 5 eateries come under Mumbai civic body scanner

Published Dec 30, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
In the wake of Friday's inferno that claimed 14 lives, BMC has cracked down on restaurants and started razing unauthorised constructions.
The inferno at '1 Above' rooftop pub in Lower Parel on Friday brought back memories of the fire that broke out in City Kinara restaurant in Kurla in October, 2015 in which eight people were killed. (Photo: PTI)
 The inferno at '1 Above' rooftop pub in Lower Parel on Friday brought back memories of the fire that broke out in City Kinara restaurant in Kurla in October, 2015 in which eight people were killed. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic administration has cracked down on restaurants and started razing unauthorised constructions, in the wake of a fire at a rooftop pub in central Mumbai's Lower Parel which snuffed out 14 lives.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against at least five eateries and restaurants following Friday's fire at Kamala Mills Compound.

 

Read: 14 die as fire engulfs Kamala Mills pub; BMC cracks down on eateries

A BMC official confirmed that they have pulled down "illegal roofs" of two restaurants - 'Skyview Cafe' and 'Social' in Kamala Mills and encroachments of 'Pranay' and 'Fumes' and 'Sheesha Sky Lounge' at Raghuvanshi Mills in the same locality.

Action was also taken against some restaurants in Andheri, the official said.

Read: 28-yr-old celebrating birthday among 14 killed in Kamala Mills fire

"We have already formed several teams and are collecting information about the hotels and restaurants, after getting complaints of unauthorised constructions by them. Several ward officers are also carrying out inspection and razing such illegal structures," BMC spokesperson Ram Dotonde said.

Read: After Kamala Mills fire, BMC sweeps into action, suspends 5 officials

The inferno at '1 Above' rooftop pub in Lower Parel in the early hours of Friday brought back memories of the fire that broke out in City Kinara restaurant in Kurla in October, 2015 in which eight people were killed. 

