Nation, Current Affairs

SP splits wide open, Mulayam Singh expels Akhilesh Yadav from party

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 7:10 pm IST
The crisis in SP had reached a flash point after Akhilesh circulated his own list of 235 candidates for the elections.
SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav during a function in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
 SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav during a function in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years for 'gross indiscipline'.

Earlier, he also issued a show-cause notice to his son for releasing a parallel list of candidates for the state elections.

A show-cause notice was also issued to expelled leader Ram Gopal Yadav, for speaking against the party line in the media.

Addressing a press conference, Mulayam Singh declared that Ram Gopal Yadav had been suspended from the membership of the party for six years.

“No one has the right to call for a national executive meet other than party chief. By doing this you have hurt the party's interest. How can he call for an emergency national executive meet without my permission? Normally at least 10 to 15 days notice is given before such a meeting is held,” the SP chief said referring to Ram Gopal Yadav.

CM Akhilesh Yadav doesn't understand that Ram Gopal is trying to weaken him, Mulayam added.

The crisis in the SP reached a flash point late last night after Akhilesh "circulated" his own list of 235 candidates for the Assembly elections, the schedule for which is likely to be announced any day now.

The list, which did not carry any signature, was made available on social media by defiant party MLAs who failed to get a ticket in the official list.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a meeting on Saturday of all the candidates allotted tickets amid hectic efforts to stave off a possible split in the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have declared list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls; 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon," Mulayam said on Wednesday while announcing the list.

Akhilesh's name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam, however, said that his son, being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to

Unhappy with the list released by his father Mulayam on Wednesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting on Thursday with his loyalists, including MLAs, who have been denied tickets. Afterwards, SP MLA Indal Singh said, "Akhilesh is likely to announce his own list of candidates."

These candidates were likely to contest on a separate symbol, other than SP's 'Cycle' symbol, paving the way for a wide split in the party grappling with dissensions and unprecedented feud at a time when the crucial polls were knocking at the door.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, sp feud, up elections, ram gopal yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Mulayam Singh Yadav has convened a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday of the 393 candidates who have been allotted tickets by him. (Photo: PTI)

Crisis in SP after Akhilesh announces list, Mulayam calls meeting tomorrow

The crisis reached a flash point late last night after Akhilesh circulated his own list of 235 candidates for the Assembly elections.
30 Dec 2016 3:24 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Open war in SP, Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates

Unhappy with the list released by father Mulayam, the UP CM earlier held a meeting with his loyalists who have been denied tickets.
29 Dec 2016 8:13 PM

Technology Gallery

The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This woman has become the first Indian to drive to coldest inhabited region

She took to adventure when she was 11 and had gone for a Himalayan hike in Bhutan (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virender Sehwag strikes again in his birthday wishes for Joe Root

Virender Sehwag wished England cricketer Joe Root in a funniest manner on his birthday. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Culinary trends that gave you a foodgasm in 2016

Desserts transformed traditional choux pastry into eclairs and profiteroles.
 

6 South Indian films that turned out to be game-changers in 2016

Three of the films starred Mollywood superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.
 

People who tell fortunes by reading butts actually exist

It can also be performed by touching other than just watching (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Researchers working on penis implant that gives erection on being heated

The implant may hit markets in the next five years (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bad blood in SP will add dark chapter to its history: Azam Khan

Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

Has all demonetised money been returned to banks, CPI(M) asks PM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: PTI)

50 days over after note ban, now remove all restrictions: Chidambaram to PM

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: Representational Image)

Cong makes U-turn, says open to alliance with SP for UP polls

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: PTI)

Open war in SP, father Mulayam expels son Akhilesh Yadav from party

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham