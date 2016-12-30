Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala Natarajan gears up to take charge tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2016, 3:14 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 3:25 am IST
Sasikala would visit families of those who died or committed suicide after hearing the death of Jayalalithaa.
Sasikala Natarajan pays tribute to late J. Jayalalithaa after she was appointed as AIADMK general secretary through a resolution passed by the party’s general council, in Chennai, on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
CHENNAI: Sasikala Natarajan will assume office as AIADMK general secretary on Saturday at the party headquarters here. Soon after taking over the reins of the 45-year-old party, She  would undertake a state-wide tour to meet party cadres and address public meetings, besides consoling families of those who died of heart attack while late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in hospital or when she passed away.

Since a resolution has been adopted, she (Sasikala) has been appointed as the general secretary with effect from today. She would soon come to the AIADMK headquarter and assume duties," Mr Panneerselvam said.

Sasikala to visit kin of cadres who died hearing Jaya’s demise
Highly placed sources said Sasikala would take charge on Saturday around noon. She would visit the memorials of her mentor Jayalalithaa, party founder MGR and the adjoining Anna Samadhi Friday evening to offer flowers.

It is expected that Sasikala, who had been the shadow of Ms Jayalalithaa for the past 33 years, would give the cadre and leaders what her charismatic friend did not give - accessibility. Just days after Jayalalithaa was laid to rest just yards away from her mentor MGR at the Marina Beach, Sasikala was at the verandah of the sprawling Poes Garden bungalow receiving partymen from across the state.

While all of them came to offer condolences for Jaya’s demise, many of them pleaded with Sasikala to take over the reins of the AIADMK contending that she was the only one who could save the party from splintering post-Jaya. During the state-wide tour expected to begin anytime after she formally takes charge of the party, Sasikala would visit families of those who died or committed suicide after hearing the death of Jayalalithaa.

Political observers say Sasikala knows very well that she is not a charismatic leader like Jaya and that is the reason why she wants to make accessibility her USP. It is a known fact that late Jayalalithaa kept party men and senior leaders at a distance.

Tags: sasikala natarajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sasikala Natarajan pays tribute to late J. Jayalalithaa after she was appointed as AIADMK general secretary through a resolution passed by the party's general council, in Chennai, on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

