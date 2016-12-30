Nation, Current Affairs

President Mukherjee for protecting right to disagree

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2016, 3:15 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 3:15 am IST
President said, “We must keep our eyes open for unfamiliar ideas and be ready to consider a range of different inferences and assumptions.”
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents a memento to President Pranab Mukherjee at the inauguration of the Indian History Congress at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Governor P. Sathasivam is also seen. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presents a memento to President Pranab Mukherjee at the inauguration of the Indian History Congress at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Governor P. Sathasivam is also seen. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Thiruvananathapuram: President Pranab Mukherjee has said that the freedom to doubt, disagree and dispute intellectually must be protected as an  essential pillar of democracy. “Nothing should lie outside the realm of reason and, therefore, of discussion and argument. Such freedom is vital for the progress in any field,” Mr Mukherjee said.

Inaugurating the 77th session of Indian History Congress on the Kerala University Campus at Karyavattom on Thursday, he said, “We must keep our eyes open for unfamiliar ideas and be ready to consider a range of different inferences and assumptions.”

Asserting that India’s greatest strength is its pluralism and social, cultural and linguistic diversity, he said the country’s traditions have celebrated the “argumentative Indian and not the intolerant Indian.”

There has been an “unfortunate tendency” in the country from time-to-time to take umbrage at the expression of any view perceived to be hostile to our social or cultural institutions, past or present, Mr Mukherjee said. Similarly, critical appraisals of heroes and national icons of the past have been met with hostility or sometimes even violence, he pointed out.

“No society is perfect and history must  also be seen as a guide on what went wrong and what were the contradictions, deficiencies and weaknesses of the past.   An objective pursuit of history, such as our best historians have attempted, requires an impartial mind of a judge and not the mind of an advocate,” he  said.
He also  warned historians against  the intrusion of personal prejudice into historical  interpretation.  

“In my view, every branch of knowledge  prospers only when clinical objectivity is maintained,” he said. “It is often the case in history that evidence is either so scarce  that the room for speculation is extremely wide or is so massive that the historian is  unable to explore more than a small part of the available data,”  he  said.

“It is natural to love one’s country and see as much glory in its past  as one can detect. However, patriotism should not result in blinkered  approaches  to interpreting history or a compromise with truth  to justify an argument of choice,” he  said.

“There is no conflict or contradiction between the promotion of regional history and the pursuit of the history of the country as a whole,” he  said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that attempts were being made by vested interests to distort history to suit the present government at the centre.

Mr Mukherjee released the first copy of the proceedings of the Congress by presenting it to the chief minister. Governor P. Sathasivam, ministers Kadakampally Surendran and  C. Raveendranath, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr P.K. Radhakrishnan and Indian History Congress president Prof Shireen Moosvi also attended the function.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, indian history congress
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Lifestyle Gallery

The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina Kaif learns to fire a riffle as she holidays with family in London!

The actress finally took some time off her busy schedule.
 

Kareena's baby boy Taimur is going to be a Prince, focus on that: Priyanka Chopra

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.
 

The soap you use may have been ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day: report

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC at the receiving end as tenants pay low rents

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad journalists irked as cops click pics

(Representational Image)

Telangana to HC: No politician used Nayeem

Hyderabad High Court

Avoid excessive rules to contain black money: RBI

Similarly, a one-point increase in a regulation index corresponds to a 10 per cent rise in shadow economy, it added.

Muthoot robbers traced till Sedam, next move unclear

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham