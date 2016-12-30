Narendra Modi to address nation on December 31

New Delhi: All eyes and ears will be glued to the television sets as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on New Year’s eve.

His proposed address on December 31 assumes a lot of significance, as it will be coming a day after the expiry of the 50 days period he had earmarked for depositing of old currency notes.

There are speculations that he may highlight the benefits of the demonetisation move and hint at some more reforms which may be part of the forthcoming Union Budget in February.