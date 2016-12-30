Nation, Current Affairs

Indian illegally enters Pak to meet girl, lands in jail; parents knock PMO door

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 11:36 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 11:37 am IST
Love and desperation drove Mumbai engineer Hamid Ansari to illegally cross over to Pakistan.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Love and desperation drove Mumbai engineer Hamid Ansari to illegally cross over to Pakistan from Afghanistan in late 2012 leading to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment in the neighbouring country.

Four years later, the desperation to hear a word from their son has prompted Hamid’s parents -- Fauzia Ansari and Nehal Ansari -- to pitch a tent in the city’s protest hotspot, Jantar Mantar, and knock on the Prime Minister’s door.

“The last time I spoke to him was on November 10, 2012 when he told me that he will be back in Mumbai by November 12 and was looking forward to take up a teaching assignment,” Fauzia said.

Little did she know that, “egged on by a group of people in Pakistan who may have trapped him”, Hamid’s false bravado would plunge the family in a state of despair, with virtually no glimmer of hope.

During this period, Fauzia has written to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, met Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj five times, so much so that “she recognises me even from a distance”.

“Allow Hamid to talk to us from prison. We have not spoken to him for over four years now. Please allow him consular access denied to him till date,” reads her letter to Sharif.

“Sushmaji has been extremely cooperative. Our last meeting was in August this year. She assured us that the government was pursuing the case,” Fauzia said, adding that the family would submit a memorandum to the PMO.

Hamid, 31, had entered Pakistan reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online, who was being “forcibly married” off by her family, said Fauzia, a lecturer with a Mumbai college.

It was only in January this year that Fauzia and Nehal came to know from Pakistan government’s submission in the Peshawar High Court, responding to Habeas Corpus petition, that Hamid was in military custody.

He was arrested soon after he entered Pakistan and was tried by a Pakistani military court, which awarded him three years of imprisonment.

“Since he has been in jail since 2012, he has served this sentence already. But there is no clarity about when he will be released. What is intriguing is that a woman Zeenat Shehzadi, who tried to help Hamid, seems to have been targeted by agencies there. She has gone missing,” Fauzia said.

Tags: india pak ties, hamid ansari, mumbai engineer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
These are the political figures who stepped down from the pedestal.

Yearender 2016: Leaders who stepped down from office
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli denies engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma

We are not getting engaged and if we were going to, we would not hide, said Virat Kohli clarifying the speculation of his engagement with Anushka Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rishi compares Jonty Rhodes naming kid India to Saifeena's Taimur, Twitter erupts

Rishi is known for being outspoken and blunt on his social media platforms.
 

Watch: Cricketer Sachin Baby announces marriage with Anna Chandy on a cricket field

While Sachin Baby plays for Kerala in Ranji Trophy and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, Anna Chandy is a BDS graduate. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Video: Owner drags lifeless dog, dumps her at shelter

Hope will soon be sent to a foster home (Photo: Facebook)
 

Amid ban on Pak artistes, video of Mahira Khan taking a dig at India goes viral

There had been widespread agitation over Pakistani artists working in India post the Uri terror attacks, which eventually culminated in a blanket ban.
 

Video: Teenager slaps, punches Pakistan lawmaker during event

While talking to media outside Jala Baba Auditorium, the boy said he took the revenge of General (Retired) Saleem Rana and Pakistan Army's insult by Jadoon's acquaintances during the funeral prayers of three persons killed few days ago.(Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand coal mine collapse: Bodies of 5 workers pulled out, many trapped

Land collapsed at the mine in Godda district at around 7.30 PM last night when excavators and tippers were working there. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

'Uncooperative staff': India's first transgender college principal resigns

India's first transgender college principal Manabi Bandopadhyay (Photo: Facebook)

Previous govts only paid lip service to the poor: Amit Shah

He said Jan Dhan and Ujjwala schemes were the real examples of antodaya. (Photo; PTI)

Mumbai may soon officially become open-defecation free city

Mhaiskar also appreciated the efforts taken by BMC to make the city ODF. (Photo: AFP)

IT detects Rs 4,172 cr undisclosed income, seizes new notes worth Rs 105 cr

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham