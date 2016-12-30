Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Deadline to deposit junked notes ends today

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 11:46 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 11:47 am IST
Bankers believe that restrictions on withdrawal of cash from banks and ATMs are likely to continue beyond December 30.
A person gives discontinued currency notes for deposit in a bank in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The 50-day deadline to deposit the old Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes in banks comes to an end today but the cash crunch and queues before ATMs are likely to continue for some more time as currency printing presses have failed to meet the huge demand for new bills.

People, however, will still have time to exchange the currency notes at designated RBI counters till March 31 after giving valid reasons for not depositing defunct notes in their accounts by December 30.

The government is also planning to come out with an Ordinance making possession of old Rs 500/1,000 notes beyond a specified limit for numismatic purposes illegal and punishable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement on November 8 declared the old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes invalid.

The banks started accepting deposits in scrapped notes from November 10. However, a very few ATMs opened on November 11, as most of the machines had to be recalibrated, for people to get cash which was available in Rs 2,000 denomination.

Saddled with cash crunch, banks resorted to rationing of valid currency notes and fixed a withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 per account in a week.

Although the overall situation at banks has improved, ATMs still have to do some catching up. Many cash vending machines are still out of cash even after 50 days since demonetisation.

The government move was sharply criticised by the Opposition parties led by Congress and TMC.

With every passing day, the number of circulars from the government or the Reserve Bank kept on rising that led to confusion among bankers as well as the public.

Bankers believe that restrictions on withdrawal of cash from banks and ATMs are likely to continue beyond December 30.

After the demonetisation, the government had fixed a limit of Rs 24,000 per week on withdrawal from bank accounts and Rs 2,500 per day from ATMs in view of the currency crunch.

The government and the RBI has not specified when the restrictions will be withdrawn. Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa had said the withdrawal cap would be reviewed after December 30.

Tags: demonetisation, note ban, junked notes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Indian illegally enters Pak to meet girl, lands in jail; parents knock PMO door

Representational image

Jharkhand coal mine collapse: Bodies of 5 workers pulled out, many trapped

Land collapsed at the mine in Godda district at around 7.30 PM last night when excavators and tippers were working there. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

'Uncooperative staff': India's first transgender college principal resigns

India's first transgender college principal Manabi Bandopadhyay (Photo: Facebook)

Previous govts only paid lip service to the poor: Amit Shah

He said Jan Dhan and Ujjwala schemes were the real examples of antodaya. (Photo; PTI)

Mumbai may soon officially become open-defecation free city

Mhaiskar also appreciated the efforts taken by BMC to make the city ODF. (Photo: AFP)
