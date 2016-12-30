Cops had no link with gangster Nayeem, says Telangana government

Hyderabad: The TS government on Thursday told the Hyderabad High Court that so far no evidence has been found that the police had been utilising the services of gangster Nayeem and that they were in cahoots. It also denied the allegation that police officers benefited from Nayeem.

Nayeem, a former Naxal-turned-gangster, was killed in an exchange of fire with the TS police in August this year and was alleged to be working as a covert operative for the police.

It also said there was no evidence to support the allegation that Nayeem was wanted by the CBI in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.