Nation, Current Affairs

Cops had no link with gangster Nayeem, says Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2016, 2:43 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 2:43 am IST
It also said there was no evidence to support the allegation that Nayeem was wanted by the CBI in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.
Gangster Nayeem
 Gangster Nayeem

Hyderabad: The TS government on Thursday told the Hyderabad High Court that so far no evidence has been found that the police had been utilising the services of gangster Nayeem and that they were in cahoots. It also denied the allegation that police officers benefited from Nayeem.

Nayeem, a former Naxal-turned-gangster, was killed in an exchange of fire with the TS police in August this year and was alleged to be working as a covert operative for the police.

It also said there was no evidence to support the allegation that Nayeem was wanted by the CBI in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.

Tags: hyderabad high court, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina Kaif learns to fire a riffle as she holidays with family in London!

The actress finally took some time off her busy schedule.
 

Kareena's baby boy Taimur is going to be a Prince, focus on that: Priyanka Chopra

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.
 

The soap you use may have been ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day: report

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC at the receiving end as tenants pay low rents

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad journalists irked as cops click pics

(Representational Image)

Telangana to HC: No politician used Nayeem

Hyderabad High Court

Avoid excessive rules to contain black money: RBI

Similarly, a one-point increase in a regulation index corresponds to a 10 per cent rise in shadow economy, it added.

Muthoot robbers traced till Sedam, next move unclear

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham