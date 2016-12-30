Nation, Current Affairs

BJP warns Congress of legal action for its baseless allegations

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 1:33 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 2:41 am IST
Prasad was accompanied by power minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the party’s treasurer, as they hit out at the opposition party.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: BJP on Thursday warned Congress of legal action over its “baseless and untrue” allegations, including that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its chief Amit Shah have links with Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, who is being probed for declaring unaccounted income of Rs 13,860 crore.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also rejected Congress’ charge against Amit Shah, who is one of the directors in a Gujarat bank in which deposits of over Rs 500 crore were made and asserted that the bank has over 200 branches and it will give explanation about the matter.

In a reference to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Modi and BJP during his address at the party’s 132nd Foundation Day, he told reporters that the party leaders and spokespersons behave like “children” and “today’s Congress does not represent even a grain of its 132 year’s heritage”.

“We want to make it clear that our Prime Minister and party president have no links whatsoever with the person by the name of Mahesh Shah, against whom action is going on. If Congress has any proof, it should talk about it. Otherwise, we will consider taking legal action under the law dealing with levelling of baseless allegations,” the Law minister said.

Prasad was accompanied by power minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the party’s treasurer, as they hit out at the opposition party.

It has become the second nature to Congress to level “untrue and baseless” allegations, he said.

The law minister said the Congress was “rattled” by Modi’s continuous attack on those linked with black money and corruption and it thinks that its attack on him will “weaken” his fight. Action has been taken against those linked to BJP, he said, citing a case in Madhya Pradesh.

“Congress is the biggest patron of the corrupt and corruption. If it thinks that its attack will have any impact on the government, it is wrong. The government will remain unfazed and continue to act against black money and corruption," he said. The corrupt have long been patronised by Congress, he said.    

Tags: amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina Kaif learns to fire a riffle as she holidays with family in London!

The actress finally took some time off her busy schedule.
 

Kareena's baby boy Taimur is going to be a Prince, focus on that: Priyanka Chopra

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.
 

The soap you use may have been ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day: report

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC at the receiving end as tenants pay low rents

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad journalists irked as cops click pics

(Representational Image)

Telangana to HC: No politician used Nayeem

Hyderabad High Court

Avoid excessive rules to contain black money: RBI

Similarly, a one-point increase in a regulation index corresponds to a 10 per cent rise in shadow economy, it added.

Muthoot robbers traced till Sedam, next move unclear

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham