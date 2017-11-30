search on deccanchronicle.com
Ready to pay political price for steps taken by Govt for better India: Modi

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Modi said his government is committed to developing a development-centric ecosystem which is free of corruption.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred.

Addressing a gathering here, he said his government is committed to developing a development-centric ecosystem which is free of corruption and is citizen-centric.

He also said that post demonetisation, the black money, which was part of a parallel economy, has now become part of the formal system.

Inaugurating the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Modi said data mining after the note ban is also helping government track down those involved in corruption.

Appreciating the role of Aadhaar in delivering services to the people and also checking pilferages, he said the system would also work as a tool to track down benami properties.

