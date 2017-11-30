Multiple fire safety violations at Sabarimala put pilgrims at risk

Kozhikode: The lives of thousands of Sabarimala pilgrims are in danger, if the fire and safety officials are to be believed. An inspection conducted by the officials at Sabarimala during the last three days has found serious violations of fire safety norms in the devaswom mess, aravana plant, thidappalli, boiler rooms and the hotels functioning there.

Notices have been issued to the authorities and hotels concerned to immediately rectify the defects and follow the norms as charted by the fire and safety department.

Mr Arun Basker, a senior official of the department, told this newspaper that they had found over 50 cylinders stored in rooms and nearby areas without taking any safety measures.

“The LPG cylinders are kept close to the stove. Burners using solid fuel and combustible materials were also found in the devaswom-owned buildings. The cylinders may get heated up leading to an explosion,” he said.

In many cases, sufficient extinguishers are not placed near the cylinders and the majority of the existing extinguishers have not been refilled.

The fire safety department will give safety instructions to the devaswom officials and hotels and place instruction boards at important areas, he said.

“We have directed the violators to remove the gas cylinders and keep them outside the building in temporary sheds with full ventilation and get gas connection by means of metal tubes. If they fail to act within three days, strict action, including temporary cancellation of licence, will be taken,” he added.