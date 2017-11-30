Mother of another Indian prisoner in Pak jail may be allowed visit

New Delhi had recently said it had sought consular access to Ansari from Pakistan a whopping 52 times but with no success.

New Delhi: With Pakistan still considering India’s request for allowing the mother of imprisoned former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet him along with his wife, speculation is mounting that Islamabad may make a similar offer of arranging a meeting between another Indian prisoner Hamid Nehal Ansari and his mother on humanitarian grounds.

Speculation is rife that a “positive” development in this regard may be in the offing soon.

New Delhi had recently said it had sought consular access to Ansari from Pakistan a whopping 52 times but with no success.

The 31-year-old Indian engineer was earlier sentenced to three years in prison for espionage by a Pakistani military court. The sentence against the Mumbai resident said he went missing in Pakistan after allegedly illegally entered the country from Afghanistan to meet a girl he had met online. He was arrested in 2012 in Pakistan.