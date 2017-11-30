search on deccanchronicle.com
Cyclone Ockhi heads for Lakshadweep; heavy rains, winds batter TN, Kerala

Kanyakumari district since Wednesday night has witnessed heavy winds and has received 34 mm average rainfall till present. 
There were also reports of atleast 50 trees being uprooted by strong winds. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 There were also reports of atleast 50 trees being uprooted by strong winds. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued cyclone alert for Lakshadweep islands called Cyclone Ockhi and 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala during the next 24 hours.

The report said, "The depression over Comorin area has moved 'west-northwestwards' and further intensified into a deep depression".

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency said that the depression is likely to intensify further into a clyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Kanyakumari district since Wednesday night has witnessed heavy winds and has received 34 mm average rainfall till present. 

Heavy winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely along and off Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli,Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai coasts.

There were also reports of atleast 50 trees being uprooted by strong winds. At two locations, mobile towers were damaged. 

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep islands.

Schools in seven districts of the state including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar were closed.

