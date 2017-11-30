Hyderabad GES Day 2: Bridging gender gap would improve economy, affirms Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US president Donald Trump, during a visit to the famous Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: When you invest in women, they invest back into the community, was a mantra that reverberated throughout the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on its second day.

There were serious discussions in the session on ‘Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training’ by eminent women entrepreneurs, moderated by Telangana’s IT and communications minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Bridging the gender gap would improve the economies of nations, affirmed Ivanka Trump and Cherie Blair.

“It takes all of us to change the dialogue on gender issues. All of us need to get involved in changing the discussion, the trajectory, and helping to invest in women entrepreneurs. The world is a better place when we come together,” said

Ms Blair who is a lawyer and founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.

Ivanka Trump, who is adviser to the American President and also owns her own clothing company, said that technology offers many opportunities for women entrepreneurs.