search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad GES Day 2: Bridging gender gap would improve economy, affirms Ivanka Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEENA GHANATE
Published Nov 30, 2017, 12:18 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Ivanka Trump said that technology offers many opportunities for women entrepreneurs.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US president Donald Trump, during a visit to the famous Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
 Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US president Donald Trump, during a visit to the famous Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: When you invest in women, they invest back into the community, was a mantra that reverberated throughout the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on its second day. 

There were serious discussions in the session on ‘Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training’ by eminent women entrepreneurs, moderated by Telangana’s IT and communications minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Bridging the gender gap would improve the economies of nations, affirmed Ivanka Trump and Cherie Blair. 

“It takes all of us to change the dialogue on gender issues. All of us need to get involved in changing the discussion, the trajectory, and helping to invest in women entrepreneurs. The world is a better place when we come together,” said 

Ms Blair who is a lawyer and founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women. 

Ivanka Trump, who is adviser to the American President and also owns her own clothing company, said that technology offers many opportunities for women entrepreneurs. 

Tags: global entrepreneurship summit, k.t. rama rao, ivanka trump
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Technology is reducing barriers, says Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump wraps visit with tour of Golconda Fort


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and it promises a thrilling ride

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Bee attack in Madurai forces kin to abandon dead body at burial ground

A couple of persons sustained injuries in the incident and were treated at a local hospital (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Chinese woman gets scalped after her head gets caught in machine

A co-worker rushed to her help and shut down the machine (Photo: YouTube)
 

Marriage may test your sanity, but lowers dementia risk

In a study covering more than 800,000 people, they found that walking through life alone increased the chances of Alzheimer's. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hrithik Roshan talks about his fitness mantra

HRX has been conceived and created to serve as a platform for bringing like-minded people together, says Hrithik Roshan.
 

iPhone X sales could be halted — Here's why

Apple is the only firm that has reduced the profit margin, while its rivals are taking a completely different approach in order to expand in the Indian market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harish Rao wants nod for dams given quickly

Harish Rao asked the Centre to give all clearances for major projects within a deadline. (Representational Image)

Telangana to host 3 global events

President Ram Nath Kovind will take part in World Telugu Conference and attend as chief guest for the closing ceremony.

Centre must help save Ramappa temple: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad girls returns home with national prizes

Huma Khatoon, Marina Judy and Syeda Sameena Fatima pose for a group photo with the prizes they won at nation-wide Litter Less campaign. (Photo: DC)

Irked HSPA members seek report on fee norms today

School
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham