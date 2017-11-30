search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Court can’t dilute arrest provisions for dowry: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Giving a series of guidelines, the apex court in July ordered setting up of family welfare committee in each district.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that courts cannot dilute the IPC Section 498A providing for arrest for dowry menace which is a cognisable offence.  

The CJI Dipak Misra heading a three-Judge bench, told a battery of lawyers seeking review of the July verdict framing guidelines for arrest, “Why should there be a guideline for an IPC provision. There can be a guideline for investigation but not for arrest. How can they supervise the arrest? We (court) are creating a jurisdiction beyond the statute, which only Parliament can do.”       

Giving a series of guidelines, the apex court in July ordered setting up of family welfare committee in each district. 

Nyayadhar, a ladies organisation strongly opposed these directions and sought modification. It was pointed out that a married woman whenever goes to the police station to make a complaint against her husband and other close relations takes a risk to fight with society at large but being left with no other remedy against cruelty and harassment ultimately choose this last resort.

The CJI said “We are not in agreement with the earlier judgment diluting the rigour of Section 498A.”

Tags: supreme court of india, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and it promises a thrilling ride

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Bee attack in Madurai forces kin to abandon dead body at burial ground

A couple of persons sustained injuries in the incident and were treated at a local hospital (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Chinese woman gets scalped after her head gets caught in machine

A co-worker rushed to her help and shut down the machine (Photo: YouTube)
 

Marriage may test your sanity, but lowers dementia risk

In a study covering more than 800,000 people, they found that walking through life alone increased the chances of Alzheimer's. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hrithik Roshan talks about his fitness mantra

HRX has been conceived and created to serve as a platform for bringing like-minded people together, says Hrithik Roshan.
 

iPhone X sales could be halted — Here's why

Apple is the only firm that has reduced the profit margin, while its rivals are taking a completely different approach in order to expand in the Indian market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harish Rao wants nod for dams given quickly

Harish Rao asked the Centre to give all clearances for major projects within a deadline. (Representational Image)

Telangana to host 3 global events

President Ram Nath Kovind will take part in World Telugu Conference and attend as chief guest for the closing ceremony.

Centre must help save Ramappa temple: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad girls returns home with national prizes

Huma Khatoon, Marina Judy and Syeda Sameena Fatima pose for a group photo with the prizes they won at nation-wide Litter Less campaign. (Photo: DC)

Irked HSPA members seek report on fee norms today

School
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham