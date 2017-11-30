E Madhusudhanan gets AIADMK ticket for RK Nagar bypoll

E Madhusudhanan edged past 12 other AIADMK members who had submitted applications, seeking party ticket for the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly constituency. (Photo: File)

Chennai: AIADMK has fielded its presidum chairman E Madhusudhanan for the RK Nagar bypoll slated on December 21.

Madhusudhanan, a seasoned politician, will take on VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran in election at RK Nagar.

Bypoll for the RK Nagar constituency was necessary it has been vacant since the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalithaa in December last year.

Madhusudhanan, who is the loyalist of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, edged past 12 other AIADMK members who had submitted applications, seeking party ticket for the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly constituency.

Though Madhusudhanan's name was decided at AIADMK governing council meeting on Thursday, the loyalist of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had submitted his papers before the crucial meet.

The governing council meeting of the AIADMK was led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and his deputy.

It was Madhusudhanan who was the candidate of the rebel AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma group, led by Panneerselvam, when the by-election was slated to be held earlier this year.

It was cancelled by the Election Commission later following allegations of malpractices.