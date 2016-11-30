Nation, Current Affairs

Village to be named after KCR's daughter and TRS MP K Kavitha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2016, 1:47 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 1:47 am IST
The villagers urged officials to take steps in this regard and have installed flexi-boards at the entrance of Khanapur.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Photo: Facebook)
NIZAMABAD: Residents of Khanapur in Armoor mandal have decided to change the name of their village as ‘Kavithapur’ after Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha. The villagers urged officials to take steps in this regard and have installed flexi-boards at the entrance of Khanapur.

Khanapur is a village submerged due to Sriramsagar project on the banks of River Godavari. The renaming is an expression of the residents’ gratitude to the MP who had assured them of rehabilitation and resettlement. The villagers had been facing problems vis-a-vis their residential and agriculture needs.

The MP stepped in and assured them that 274 2BHK houses would be constructed for the oustees. Sarpanch Mamatha Naresh said that the villagers were unanimous in their decision to change the name of the village.

Revenue officials said the name Khanapur will remain till they receive an official communiqué. A decision on the name change will be taken by higher-ups, they said. Armoor MLA, A. Jeevan Reddy said he will cooperate with the villagers.

Tags: k. kavitha, kavithapur
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

