UP: Out of jail, child rapist rapes and murders another 12-yr-old girl

Varanasi: In a sensational murder case, a man who was freed recently after serving 10 years in jail for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2004, allegedly again raped another 12-year-old girl and brutally killed her so that she could not stand witness against him like his previous victim.

Police have arrested the accused identified as Pappu, who allegedly raped the 12-year-old girl on November 26 and then murdered her the same day and threw her body in the bushes in Kerakat area of Jaunpur district, said SSP Nitin Tiwari.

He said the accused was earlier sentenced to 10-years in jail for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2004, in which the minor girl appeared before a court as a witness for the crime and he was pronounced a jail punishment.

This time, he brutally murdered the girl after raping her, so that she could not stand as a witness for the crime like the previous one, the SSP said.

The girl's mother who became suspicious of the accused, on November 27 registered an FIR alleging that the accused kidnapped her daughter.

On the pretext of taking the girl for a long-drive on his scooty, the accused took her to Kerakat area, where he forcibly raped her and then slit her throat and threw the body in the bushes, the SSP said.

The local police along with sleuths of crime branch arrested the accused from his house in Jaitpura area here on Tuesday, the SSP said.

The girl's body was recovered three days ago by the Jaunpur police.