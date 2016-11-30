Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Out of jail, child rapist rapes and murders another 12-yr-old girl

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 5:49 pm IST
The man killed the girl so that she could not testify against him like his previous victim.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Varanasi: In a sensational murder case, a man who was freed recently after serving 10 years in jail for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2004, allegedly again raped another 12-year-old girl and brutally killed her so that she could not stand witness against him like his previous victim.

Police have arrested the accused identified as Pappu, who allegedly raped the 12-year-old girl on November 26 and then murdered her the same day and threw her body in the bushes in Kerakat area of Jaunpur district, said SSP Nitin Tiwari.

He said the accused was earlier sentenced to 10-years in jail for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2004, in which the minor girl appeared before a court as a witness for the crime and he was pronounced a jail punishment.

This time, he brutally murdered the girl after raping her, so that she could not stand as a witness for the crime like the previous one, the SSP said.

The girl's mother who became suspicious of the accused, on November 27 registered an FIR alleging that the accused kidnapped her daughter.

On the pretext of taking the girl for a long-drive on his scooty, the accused took her to Kerakat area, where he forcibly raped her and then slit her throat and threw the body in the bushes, the SSP said.

The local police along with sleuths of crime branch arrested the accused from his house in Jaitpura area here on Tuesday, the SSP said.

The girl's body was recovered three days ago by the Jaunpur police.

Tags: paedophile, child rape, rapist, murder
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities came out dressed stunningly for a fashion event on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Saiyami, Surveen, Amyra, Patralekha make a fashion statement
Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and Sujoy Ghosh were snapped while inteacting with the media in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arjun, Sujoy promote Kahaani 2 in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cuba's rumba, Belgian beer join UNESCO's 'intangibles'

UNESCO noted that Belgium produces some 1,500 types of beer, while in Cuba because the rumba sprang from poor communities the dance is an enduring expression of resistance and self-esteem. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Confirmed: SRK and Salman Khan to host an awards show together!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Watch: Cricketers in ugly fight during a BPL match

BCB levied a record fine of around $15,000 on Rahman for serious off-field disciplinary breach for another incident. (Photo: BCB)
 

Alarming rise in sextortion from men through videos, images of sex acts

Boys as young as 11 and men as old as 82 are targeted (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Raees trailer launch: Shah Rukh Khan to interact with fans in theatres

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC verdict on anthem welcome, but will it boost patriotism: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Goa CM yet to receive note on sharing of bank records

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (Photo: PTI)

On same page with Nitish on demonetisation: Sharad Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

SC's decision on national anthem will inculcate patriotism among people: Govt

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Note ban: ED searches 40 locations to check black money with hawala dealers

Bank officials count old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at a bank in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham