Nation, Current Affairs

Two-day Heart of Asia summit to focus on combating terrorism

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2016, 12:26 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 12:26 am IST
Heart of Asia (HoA) conclave beginning on Saturday will be attended among others by Pak PM’s advisor on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz.
Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Exploring effective ways to combat terrorism, particularly that emanating from Pakistan, and helping Afghanistan achieve peace and stability will be the focus of the two-day Heart of Asia (HoA) conclave in Amritsar beginning on Saturday which will be attended among others by the Pakistan PM’s advisor on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz.

Speculation is mounting on whether a bilateral meeting between Mr. Aziz and the top Indian political leadership will eventually take place in Amritsar, with Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit nudging India to propose talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Sartaj Aziz are among leaders who will attend the annual conference. The previous such conclave was held in Islamabad last year.

India has been non-committal on a bilateral meeting between Mr Aziz and its representative at the conclave. With Afghanistan still facing regular attacks from Pakistan-based terror groups, the war-ravaged country is likely to press for an effective counter-terror strategy to deal with the menace. India will also articulate its position to contain terrorism and extremism at the conference. “Definitely, combating terror will be a major focus area,” diplomatic sources were quoted by various news agencies, as saying.

Tags: sartaj aziz, narendra modi, heart of asia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

