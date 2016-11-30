TRS leaders praise steadfast KCR, thank Sonia Gandhi for T-state

Hyderabad: The TRS celebrated “Deeksha Divas” across the state and in New Delhi during which leader after leader heaped praise on Chief Minister and party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao for achieving Telangana and also thanked AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had launched a fast-unto-death on November 29, 2009, that eventually led to the UPA government granting statehood to Telangana in 2014.

TS home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, who participated in a day-long deeksha at Indira Park where he also danced with party leaders, said the TRS chief achieved an impossible task. He thanked Mrs Sonia Gandhi for granting statehood despite facing odds.

“Sacrifices of our youth and KCR’s fast-unto-death forced the UPA government to grant statehood to Telangana. We achieved our just demand. Sonia Amma ku dandam pettali (We have to thank Sonia Amma). She was determined and insisted that the Bifurcation Bill was passed at any cost in Parliament that night. We have to rededicate ourselves to make Bangaru Telangana,” Mr Narasimha Reddy said.

He said they feared threat to the life of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress game plan, police, (Congress MP) K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao’s conspiracy and riots. “But KCR ignored the threat to his life and achieved Telangana. Many said Telangana was not possible. KCR proved them wrong,” the minister said.

“KCR is the real hero. Formation of Telangana accelerated development in AP. Andhra, Rayalaseema people should thank KCR. In fact, the day should be declared a public holiday,” Mr Narasimha Reddy said.

In New Delhi, TRS secretary general Kesava Rao, TRS Floor leader in Lok Sabha A.P. Jitender Reddy, MP K. Kavitha and other MPs and leaders participated in Deeksha Divas.

“KCR is like an emissary of God. KCR’s deeksha is like Mahatma Gandhi satyagraha,” Mr Kesava Rao said. Meanwhile, Congress MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy said that TRS leaders should organise a thanksgiving day for Mrs Sonia Gandhi.