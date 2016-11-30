Nation, Current Affairs

Smart fence along Pakistan, Bangladesh by late 2017: BSF

Published Nov 30, 2016, 8:29 pm IST
20 big global firms are undertaking a technical evaluation for the same, says Director General of BSF K K Sharma.
New Delhi: India will have a patrol-less, multi-layered smart fence along its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh by the later part of 2017 even as 20 big global firms are undertaking a technical evaluation for the same, Director General of BSF K K Sharma said today.

Sharma said the force, after getting sanctions from the Union Home Ministry, is working to implement a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) where the security of these two sensitive and difficult terrain borders will shift from the regular troops patrolling system to a quick reaction team pattern where guards strike once they notice a blip of infiltration on their surveillance radars.

"We are taking some concerted efforts to modernise our border fence. Twenty big companies are currently undertaking a technical evaluation for the CIBMS. It is expected that it would be on ground by the second half of next year.”

"In this regard few pilot projects are already on...two in Jammu and one each in Punjab and Gujarat where we have marshy areas. One project will be done in Assam's Dhubri," the Director General said.

He said the effort of the country's largest border guarding force, with about 2.5 lakh personnel in its ranks, is "to modernise itself" as humans have inherent weaknesses and equipments and gadgets act as force multipliers.

The DG explained once the CIBMS goes functional, aided by laser fence, surveillance radars, satellite imagery and thermal gadgets, the troops on ground will respond when there is an alarm of a infiltration bid in the multi-tier security ring comprising the regular fence and laser walls.

He said in cases where the force detects hidden tunnels running across the IB, like in yesterday's case near the Chamliyal border post in Samba, it is looking for gadgets and technical support and it is also in touch with countries like Israel and elite Indian technology institutes like IITs to procure the right technology.

"We are in the process to plug breaches by technical solutions at both Pakistan and Bangladesh borders," Sharma said.

The DG also said all intrusions in Jammu and Kashmir this year have taken place from the Line of Control, which is guarded by the army. "We do our best to stop (infiltrators/militants). To a very large extent we are successful. This year whatever intrusions have taken place, I can assure you, have been from the Line of Control. I take guarantee that we will not allow these attempts to succeed from the IB which I (BSF) guard," he said.

