Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account hacked, abusive tweets pour in

Published Nov 30, 2016, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 9:28 pm IST
The page was first renamed as ‘Office of Retard Gandhi’ and later changed to ‘Retarded gandhi’.
 Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s official Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday evening and many abusive tweets were posted on the timeline.

Several tweets were posted in quick succession and referred to ‘my corrupt f***ing family’. The tweets were later deleted. The page was first renamed as ‘Office of Retard Gandhi’ and later changed to ‘Retarded gandhi’.

Yet another tweet on Rahul's timeline read, “We are legion. The untouchable spy force. F**k with us and we unleash all your data!”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted by tweeting, “Such unscrupulous,unethical&roguish conduct of venal trolls 2hack @OfficeOfRG reflects disturbing insecurities of prevalent fascist culture.”

