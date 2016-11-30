Nation, Current Affairs

PM will intervene in both Houses, says govt even as Oppn fumes over IT Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 30, 2016, 10:33 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 10:34 am IST
The Opposition will appeal to the President against passage of the bill in Parliament on Tuesday without discussion.
Members raise their hands in support of a bill in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Members raise their hands in support of a bill in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties met in Parliament ahead of the start of the session to review the strategy to take on the government over the passage of the Income Tax Amendment Bill and demonetisation.

According to reports in NDTV, the Opposition will appeal to President Pranab Mukherjee against passage of the bill in Parliament on Tuesday. It is reportedly unhappy with the way in which the bill was passed without discussion as a money bill.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar appealed to the Congress and other Opposition parties to allow discussion to take place in the House, as 10-11 days had already been wasted.

“We want the discussion to take place. We want to hear the Opposition. PM Modi is ready to intervene in both the Houses,” Kumar said.

erming as "black day" in Lok Sabha the passage of taxation bill amidst din without debate, opposition parties, on Tuesday, accused the government of being "undemocratic and dictatorial" and hinted at approaching the President on the issue.

The government, however, blamed the opposition for not participating in the debate and said it was "tragic" that the Bill had to be passed in the din. It asserted that the measure had to be passed for the "welfare of the poor and country" and cannot wait for those who are unable to "digest" the action against black money and corruption. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We want that Income Tax Amendment Act should come through the rules. The amendments proposed by the Opposition MPs and leaders should also be kept in mind before taking the assent from the President."

Revolutionary Socialist Party said that it is contemplating to take up the issue with President Pranab Mukherjee. "The government has been totally undemocratic, dictatorial, authoritarian in passing such an important bill without discussion amidst din. It has taken advantage of the superior numbers to avoid discussion. It is unfortunate that we did not get any relief from the Chair. "I had written to the Speaker (Lok Sabha) in the morning that this bill should not be allowed to be passed in the din. But what we apprehended happened. Inspite of all of our protest, this bill was passed. The very purpose of the bill was sort of defeated," said Saugata Roy TMC MP.

Amid din, a bill which seeks to tax money deposited in banks post demonetization was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday within minutes without any debate. Amid fierce slogan shouting by the opposition, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Taxation Laws (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2016 was brought after it came to the government's notice that some people were trying to illegally exchange the demonetized Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency note.

Roy said that the government is "stubbornly" sticking to its stand that there will be no discussion but "we (opposition) are all together and we will continue to press for discussion" under a rule which entails voting. CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim said that it is a "black day" in the history of Lok Sabha and an "undeclared emergency". It is not a fight against blackmoney but "rewarding" black money hoarders", he alleged.

"The way the government is treating Parliament and willingly or unwillingly the Chair is allowing this to happen, this will be written in the history as the black day in Parliament," Salim said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the opposition's charge. "It is written in the Constitution what is a money bill or not. Those bills which the Speaker certifies are considered money bill.

"As far as my knowledge about law is concerned, amendments in relation to Income Tax is a money bill. Where is the scope for discussion on this?" he asked. He said the money which will come through the amendment in the Income Tax Act will be spend on villages, poor people, irrigation, roads and houses for poor.

"If somebody has problems with that than I will ask them to read Mahatma Gandhi, Deendayal Upadhyay, Ram Manohar Lohia, then you will know what we dream of," he said.

Minister of State Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said that the unaccounted money that is coming into the bank will now be acknowledged in a legal way. "It is off course tragic that it had to be passed in the din. The opposition is not able to digest the fact that these measures against black money and corruption are so wildly popular and have had an impact," he said adding that the government wanted discussions and "since the opposition did not want any discussion, they shouted". He said that a lot of thought process has gone beind the bill.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said that it is "unfortunate" that the Opposition did not participate in it. "It is a very important bill which has been formulated by the Prime Minister and and Finance Minister for the welfare of the poor. I believe this is a historic step where the black money is being utilized for welfare of poor and that too with their agreement. "What else will be a bigger consensus for the country. If opposition had participated, it would have been better. If the government is working for the welfare of the poor and country, then it cannot wait," he said.

N K Premachandran of RSP said that he was dissatisfied with the Speaker's ruling because it is the right of the individual member to move amendments to any bill moved by the government. "The right of the members to move amendment is totally curtailed which is truly undemocratic, which is not heard in the history of parliamentary democratic system. If this is the system we are following, when the House is in big turmoil, we can pass any legislation.

"GST bill can be passed, even Constitutional Amendment bill can be passed. This is an insult to parliamentary democratic system and it is weakening it which is quite unfortunate. This can never be agreed upon. "We are thinking of taking this matter to the President of India because the right of the member cannot be curtailed because of lack of time and that too when considering very important bill like this," he said.

Tags: parliament, lok sabha, it amendment bill, arun jaitley, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Majority of black money hoarders are now planning to take refuge under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act to safeguard their money and also escape punitive action. (Representational image)

Oppn decries passage of IT Amendment Bill as 'black day'

The government, however, blamed the opposition for not participating in the debate.
30 Nov 2016 7:39 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Taxation Laws Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha without debate

Amid slogan-shouting and protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ruled that the Bill be passed without discussion.
30 Nov 2016 2:10 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh’s film to clash again, this time with Akshay Kumar’s Crack

The posters of the two films.
 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli and Co attend Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony

The Indian team attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar refuses to be part of CMs panel on demonetisation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. (Photo: PTI)

Nagrota attack: Bravery of 2 army officers’ wives averted hostage crisis

Security on high alert in Katra following Nagrota terror attack, in Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Flights affected as dense fog envelops Delhi, temperature drops

MET says that not only will the wintry chill make a comeback, but pollution levels might also spike. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mamata Banerjee to sit on dharna in Patna against demonetisation today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Govt unable to stop terrorism despite surgical strikes: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham