Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn decries passage of IT Amendment Bill as 'black day', BJP hits back

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 7:39 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 7:40 am IST
The government, however, blamed the opposition for not participating in the debate.
Majority of black money hoarders are now planning to take refuge under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act to safeguard their money and also escape punitive action. (Representational image)
 Majority of black money hoarders are now planning to take refuge under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act to safeguard their money and also escape punitive action. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Terming as "black day" in Lok Sabha the passage of taxation bill amidst din without debate, opposition parties, on Tuesday, accused the government of being "undemocratic and dictatorial" and hinted at approaching the President on the issue.

The government, however, blamed the opposition for not participating in the debate and said it was "tragic" that the Bill had to be passed in the din. It asserted that the measure had to be passed for the "welfare of the poor and country" and cannot wait for those who are unable to "digest" the action against black money and corruption. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We want that Income Tax Amendment Act should come through the rules. The amendments proposed by the Opposition MPs and leaders should also be kept in mind before taking the assent from the President."

Revolutionary Socialist Party said that it is contemplating to take up the issue with President Pranab Mukherjee. "The government has been totally undemocratic, dictatorial, authoritarian in passing such an important bill without discussion amidst din. It has taken advantage of the superior numbers to avoid discussion. It is unfortunate that we did not get any relief from the Chair. "I had written to the Speaker (Lok Sabha) in the morning that this bill should not be allowed to be passed in the din. But what we apprehended happened. Inspite of all of our protest, this bill was passed. The very purpose of the bill was sort of defeated," said Saugata Roy TMC MP.

Amid din, a bill which seeks to tax money deposited in banks post demonetization was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday within minutes without any debate. Amid fierce slogan shouting by the opposition, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Taxation Laws (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2016 was brought after it came to the government's notice that some people were trying to illegally exchange the demonetized Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency note.

Roy said that the government is "stubbornly" sticking to its stand that there will be no discussion but "we (opposition) are all together and we will continue to press for discussion" under a rule which entails voting. CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim said that it is a "black day" in the history of Lok Sabha and an "undeclared emergency". It is not a fight against blackmoney but "rewarding" black money hoarders", he alleged.

"The way the government is treating Parliament and willingly or unwillingly the Chair is allowing this to happen, this will be written in the history as the black day in Parliament," Salim said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the opposition's charge. "It is written in the Constitution what is a money bill or not. Those bills which the Speaker certifies are considered money bill.

"As far as my knowledge about law is concerned, amendments in relation to Income Tax is a money bill. Where is the scope for discussion on this?" he asked. He said the money which will come through the amendment in the Income Tax Act will be spend on villages, poor people, irrigation, roads and houses for poor.

"If somebody has problems with that than I will ask them to read Mahatma Gandhi, Deendayal Upadhyay, Ram Manohar Lohia, then you will know what we dream of," he said.

Minister of State Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said that the unaccounted money that is coming into the bank will now be acknowledged in a legal way. "It is off course tragic that it had to be passed in the din. The opposition is not able to digest the fact that these measures against black money and corruption are so wildly popular and have had an impact," he said adding that the government wanted discussions and "since the opposition did not want any discussion, they shouted". He said that a lot of thought process has gone beind the bill.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said that it is "unfortunate" that the Opposition did not participate in it. "It is a very important bill which has been formulated by the Prime Minister and and Finance Minister for the welfare of the poor. I believe this is a historic step where the black money is being utilized for welfare of poor and that too with their agreement. "What else will be a bigger consensus for the country. If opposition had participated, it would have been better. If the government is working for the welfare of the poor and country, then it cannot wait," he said.

N K Premachandran of RSP said that he was dissatisfied with the Speaker's ruling because it is the right of the individual member to move amendments to any bill moved by the government. "The right of the members to move amendment is totally curtailed which is truly undemocratic, which is not heard in the history of parliamentary democratic system. If this is the system we are following, when the House is in big turmoil, we can pass any legislation.

"GST bill can be passed, even Constitutional Amendment bill can be passed. This is an insult to parliamentary democratic system and it is weakening it which is quite unfortunate. This can never be agreed upon. "We are thinking of taking this matter to the President of India because the right of the member cannot be curtailed because of lack of time and that too when considering very important bill like this," he said.

Tags: lok sabha, black day, it amendment bill, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli & co. to attend Yuvraj Singh’s wedding

The Indian team is set to attend Yuvraj singh's wedding on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has arrested 24 ISI agents this year

Minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir was replying a written question in Lok Sabha.(Photo: Representational Image)

KSOU scam: Karnataka HC rejects plea of ex-VCs

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: ATM van thief came to kin for help, landed in cop net

ATM cash van driver Dominic Selvaraj Roy being escorted by the police, in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo:DC)

Karnataka govt spent Rs 4.53 crore on travel in last 7 months

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

With 70 per cent quota, Karnataka CM sticks neck out for Ahinda vote

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the Assembly session in Belagavi on Tuesday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham