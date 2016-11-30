Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban: ED searches 40 locations to check black money with hawala dealers

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 4:52 pm IST
Officials said the searches are being conducted by multiple teams of the agency in various cities.
Bank officials count old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at a bank in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 Bank officials count old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at a bank in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 40 locations across the country in order to check black money held with currency exchanges, hawala dealers and others in the wake of the demonetisation of

Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Officials said the searches are being conducted by multiple teams of the agency in various cities and as many as 100 sleuths along with police personnel are undertaking the search operation.

In the eastern region, the agency is searching at least 16 locations including six in Kolkata, two each in Bhubaneswar and Paradip (both in Odisha), Guwahati among others.

The sleuths from the Kolkata zone of the ED have also seized Rs 10 lakh cash in new currency from the premises of a doctor in the West Bengal capital during the said operation, even as an assortment of foreign currency worth Rs 4 lakh has been seized from the same area.

They said the agency is looking at instances of illegal exchange of old currency and stashing of new currency notes to perpetrate hawala and money laundering like activities.

ED is the central agency to enforce two laws – the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Tags: demonetisation, note ban, black money
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

