Nagrota attack: Combing operations resume at camp, Army Chief to visit

Published Nov 30, 2016, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 1:00 pm IST
Jammu was rocked by two terror attacks on Tuesday in which 7 army personnel, including two Major-rank officers, were killed.
 Soldiers patrol a highway outside an army base in Nagrota, about 15 kilometers from Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Combing operations on Wednesday resumed at the army camp in Nagrota, where seven defence personnel were killed in a terror attack, to flush out any remaining militants.

Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag is on his way to visit the Nagrota Corps headquarter to review the situation.

"Combing operation resumed this morning at the camp. The area is to cleared", a senior Army officer said.

"Operation is on to see whether there is presence of any other militant in the area. We cannot take chances", he said.

Jammu was rocked by two terror attacks on Tuesday in which 7 army personnel, including two Major-rank officers, were killed and eight other securitymen, including a BSF DIG, were injured, before six heavily-armed terrorists were eliminated in the separate fierce encounters.

In one incident, a group of heavily-armed terrorists in police uniform stormed an army unit in Nagrota, about three kms from the Corps headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Seven army personnel, including two officers, were killed in this attack before three terrorists were killed in an armed stand-off which also involved a hostage-like situation with 12 soldiers, two ladies and two children being held captive. All were rescued.

Three terrorists were gunned down by BSF in Ramgarh area of Samba near the International Border after an encounter that lasted several hours and was followed by intense cross-border firing by Pakistani troops. Four security personnel, including BSF DIG, were injured in this incident.

