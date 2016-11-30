Nation, Current Affairs

Illegal funds being sent to Kashmir to incite protests: Govt

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 4:04 pm IST
Referring to Indo-Pak tension, Rijiju said 24 suspected militants were killed, while 78 infiltration attempts were foiled till October.
A protester throws stones at policemen during a protest near the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
 A protester throws stones at policemen during a protest near the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Illegal funds are being sent through 'hawala' and other channels to inimical forces in Kashmir Valley to incite protests, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the practice of sending illegal money through 'hawala' and other channels to inimical elements in the Valley to incite protests have been going on.

Rijiju's colleague, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said separatists and militants were receiving funds from foreign countries through 'hawala' and inward remittances.

Referring to the tension along the Indo-Pak border, Rijiju said 24 suspected militants, who were trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, were killed, while 78 attempts of infiltrations were foiled till October-end this year.

Till October this year, there were 201 incidents of infiltration from across the border into Jammu and Kashmir and 30 cases of infiltration into Punjab.

He said five BSF personnel killed were and nine others injured due to cross-border firing between September and October this year.

Replying to another question, Ahir said there was no information about espionage being carried out by Pakistan using pigeons.

However, some pigeons with rubber tag with Pakistani telephone no/name of persons have been found in border areas, he said.

Tags: kashmir protests, india pakistan relations, kashmir terror attacks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

A protester throwing stone at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: PTI)

Screaming acoustic device, shock sticks on anvil to tackle J&K protesters

Officials said the list has been prepared following a series of high-level meetings and approvals of various agencies.
07 Nov 2016 9:14 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities came out dressed stunningly for a fashion event on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Saiyami, Surveen, Amyra, Patralekha make a fashion statement
Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and Sujoy Ghosh were snapped while inteacting with the media in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arjun, Sujoy promote Kahaani 2 in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Six-year-old Kashmiri boy clinches gold in Asian Karate Championship

Mansoor has now qualified for the World Championship. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Woman shocked discover that $700 Sphynx cat is actually a normal cat shaved

The cat was in a lot of pain (Photo: YouTube)
 

Google dedicates doodle to commemorate Jagdish Chandra Bose's 158th birthday

He has a crater on the moon named after him (Photo: PTI)
 

Gilehriyaan: A chance meeting with liberty;Geeta frees herself from Bappu's clutches

Geeta breaks free from the shackles of her stern Bappu’s world.
 

Aamir Khan’s loyal cook a suspect in thievery case, family upset with his silence

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli dances at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony

Virat Kohli danced during the pre-wedding ceremony of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech. (Photo: Virat Kohli Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak national cleared of terror charges by NIA languishing in Kerala jail

No offences were found against the crew members, comprising 10 Iranian nationals and Qadir. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hindu outfits protest over relaxed dress code for women at Kerala shrine

A file photo of the Kerala's Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

Govt returning 50 per cent of black money to hoarders with IT Bill: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media. (Photo: PTI)

3 Army officers killed as Cheetah helicopter crashes in West Bengal

Cheetah helicopter crashed at around 10.30 AM. (Photo: DC)

Nabha jailbreak mastermind Pinda sent to 11-day police remand

Police arrest Palwinder Singh, one of the Nabha jail attackers. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham