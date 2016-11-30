Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad HC tells Centre, RBI to counter note ban pleas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2016, 12:37 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 12:37 am IST
Hyderabad HC to wait for SC order before continuing hearing petitions.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to file counter affidavits on petitions moved challenging the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, before December 8.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankar Narayana was hearing three separate petitions by K. Srinivas, a practicing advocate, S. Venkateswara Rao, a resident of the city and former minister M.V. Mysoora Reddy against demonetisation.

The bench asked the respondents to file counter affidavits explaining the reasons for demonetisation, recommendations if any from the Central Board of RBI in this regard and reasons for not allowing DCC banks to exchange currency . The bench was not inclined to grant a stay.

Reacting to the requests of counsels for petitioners — P.V. Krishnaiah for Mr Srinivas and Y. Balaji for Mr Mysoora Reddy — for stay, the bench said that though the balance of convenience was in favour of the petitioners in this case to grant stay on the action of the Centre, it was refraining from doing so at this stage as it would cause more confusion among the public given that the new currency has already been brought into circulation.

When petitioners’ counsels tried to elaborate the hardships faced by the people, the ACJ said that the court was aware of the inconvenience caused and even he had a problem encashing a cheque.

Additional solicitor-general of India K.M. Nataraj, while defending the action of the Centre, refuted the contentions of the petitioners that the Centre has no power under Section 26 (2) of the RBI Act and only Parliament can take such decision through an Act.

The bench told Mr Nataraj to satisfy the petitioners as they are saying that the Centre has no power under Section 26 (2) of the RBI Act. The ASG said that the Centre has the power to take decision on demonetisation of currency either by way of notification or even through a fax message to the RBI.

When Mr Nataraj told the bench that the Centre has moved a petition before the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all cases in High Courts across the country on demonetisation to the SC, the bench made it clear that it will hear the matter after the Apex court passes orders on the Centre’s plea.

Tags: hyderabad high court, demonetisation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
Millions of black-clad Shia Muslims, crying and beating their chests in mourning, streamed through a shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala Monday under heavy protection from the security forces.

Millions throng Iraq shrine despite fears of an Islamic State attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli & co. to attend Yuvraj Singh’s wedding

The Indian team is set to attend Yuvraj singh's wedding on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two-day Heart of Asia summit to focus on combating terrorism

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AP)

50 per cent of high courts are judge-less, says CJI TS Thakur

Chief Justice of India T S Thakur (Photo: PTI)

Kerala’s Padmanabha Swamy temple relaxes dress code for women

Kerala’s Padmanabha Swamy temple (Photo: PTI)

PMO to notify CMs' panel on making India less-cash economy

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

AAP MP Mann found guilty in Parliament security breach video

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham