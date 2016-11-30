Flights affected as dense fog envelops Delhi, temperature drops

MET says that not only will the wintry chill make a comeback, but pollution levels might also spike. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The national capital officially welcomed winter as dense fog enveloped New Delhi on Wednesday making visibility almost minimal and bringing the morning traffic to a sluggish pace.

The lack of visibility has severely affected flight operations at both Delhi and Lucknow airports, forcing most service providers to either cancel or re-schedule its services.

After experiencing pleasant weather for the past few days, Delhi got colder with the minimum temperature falling sharply to 9.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning.

The Met reports that with this development, not only will the wintry chill make a comeback, but pollution levels might also spike.