Nation, Current Affairs

Flights affected as dense fog envelops Delhi, temperature drops

ANI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 9:53 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 9:54 am IST
The lack of visibility has severely affected flight operations at both Delhi and Lucknow airports.
MET says that not only will the wintry chill make a comeback, but pollution levels might also spike. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 MET says that not only will the wintry chill make a comeback, but pollution levels might also spike. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The national capital officially welcomed winter as dense fog enveloped New Delhi on Wednesday making visibility almost minimal and bringing the morning traffic to a sluggish pace.

The lack of visibility has severely affected flight operations at both Delhi and Lucknow airports, forcing most service providers to either cancel or re-schedule its services.

After experiencing pleasant weather for the past few days, Delhi got colder with the minimum temperature falling sharply to 9.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning.

The Met reports that with this development, not only will the wintry chill make a comeback, but pollution levels might also spike.

Tags: delhi fog, delhi flights delayed, delhi pollution, delhi temperature
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh’s film to clash again, this time with Akshay Kumar’s Crack

The posters of the two films.
 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli and Co attend Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony

The Indian team attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee to sit on dharna in Patna against demonetisation today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Govt unable to stop terrorism despite surgical strikes: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)

Nagrota attack: Combing operations resume day after death of 7 soldiers

Security personnel move to the encounter site during a gun battle with suspected militants at Army camp at Nagrota near Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

OROP suicide: Arrears credited to veteran's account 1 week after his death

ID of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Nagrota attack: Intel agencies warned of terror strike on military target

Security personnel take positions during a gun battle with suspected militants at Army camp at Nagrota near Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham