Demonetisation: IAS couple in MP just spend Rs 500 on wedding

Bhopal: The current cash crunch caused by demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes may have made many couples to wait to enter wedlock, but not this love-struck budding bureaucrat duo.

IAS couple — Ashis Vasisth and Saloni Sidana — both of 2004 batch, have beaten the cash crunch to tie the knot by shelling out just Rs 500. Even, the money they spent was in form of marriage registration fee.

The couple was declared man and wife by the presiding officer at the additional district magistrate court, Bhind, in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. According to Bhind district collector T. Ilaya Raja, who was one of the witnesses in the marriage, Mr Vashisth who is currently posted in Gohad in MP as sub-divisional magistrate had applied for registration of his marriage with his batch-mate Salone Sidana, currently serving as SDM, Vijayawada in AP, in the Bhind court which had notified November 28 as their date of registration.