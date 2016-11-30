Nation, Current Affairs

Arrested Chennai techie planned to wage jihad against country

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2016, 6:25 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 6:35 am IST
Suleiman, a key leader of Al Qaeda-inspired “Base Movement” module, was accused in a series of blasts in court complexes in Karnataka.
Appearing for NIA, the special public prosecutor, C.S.S. Pillai sought transit remand of Suleiman as he was accused in bomb blast in Mysuru court.
Chennai: The 23-year old techie, Dawood Suleiman, arrested by National Investigating Agency, had planned to wage ‘jihad’ against the country, sources in NIA said.

Suleiman, a key leader of Al Qaeda-inspired “Base Movement” module, was accused in a series of blasts in court complexes in Karnataka and other southern states. He wanted to wage jihad against the country.

Suleiman, who had done B Tech in an engineering college in Erode, was working as a system analysts in a famous IT firm on OMR. He was residing along with a few friends in Thiruvanmiyur in a rented house.

Based on tip-off from three others  arrested in Madurai on Monday, Suleiman was nabbed in Chennai by a team led by SP, NIA, L.R. Kumar. Suleiman, a native of Madurai, was the main leader of the terrorist gang. He also allegedly participated in other illegal activities of the group. He was produced by the NIA sleuths amidst tight security before XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet on Tuesday.

Appearing for NIA, the special public prosecutor, C.S.S. Pillai sought transit remand of Suleiman as he was accused in bomb blast in Mysuru court. The court directed the NIA to produce him before Bengaluru court within 24-hours.

The prosecution assured the court that he would be produced before 49th additional city civil and sessions court, Bengaluru, as per court orders and whisked him away in a vehicle.

After obtaining the transit remand, the NIA sleuths whisked him away from the court complex in a van and took him to Bengaluru by a flight at 7.30 pm
Speaking to DC, Pillai said he was booked under several sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. He would be produced before the court along three others arrested in Madurai.

Tags: al qaeda, jihad against country
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

