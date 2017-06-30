Tamil Nadu trading community is nervous, angry about the impending GST

Chennai: Traders in Tamil Nadu, of various hues and holograms, have one thing in common. They are mostly nervous and angry about the impending GST.

"We have been opposing GST from the very beginning as it would cripple trade and business - from the petty shops to large establishments. It will destroy us, yet the Centre has gone ahead and decided to force it upon us. We will resist with all our might", says T. Vellaiyan, president of TN Vanigar Sanga Peravai. "This will be the second freedom struggle for us all".

Rival traders' association chief A.M. Vikramaraja is just as furious. "Five lakh small traders in Tamil Nadu will just disappear; GST will finish us all", he says. "We have been pleading with both the Centre and the State to drop GST. The State Government is assuring they will help us but if Delhi pushes GST through, we will fight tooth and nail. Prime Minister Modi must remember there's Parliament poll in 2019", says Vikramaraja, president of TN Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, adding, "Over 60 lakh traders in Tamil Nadu will shut shops and take to the streets to agitate. Our fight will stun the country".

According to Vellaiyan, the traders, big and small , believe that the Centre is pushing through GST due to pressure from Western powers."The PM has become America's stooge. He wants to digitise everything so that the Americans can control our trade and business online; that's why he promised to flood 25 lakh villages across the country with the Internet.

Now we know the motive behind the digital revolution", says Vellaiyan.To those who understand a wee bit of computers, the Internet and digitisation, Vellaiyan's theory could sound hugely incredible; but then, that's how rattled and angry his trading community is over GST.