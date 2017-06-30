Nation, Current Affairs

Sikkim stand-off: China's actions could change status quo in ties, says MEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 30, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
The MEA also said that the actions will change the status quo in ties with security implications for India.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Friday said that it is “deeply concerned” about the recent Chinese actions in the Sikkim sector, saying that the construction of a road in the area would change ‘status quo’ between the two countries.

Asking all parties (China and Bhutan) to respect bilateral agreements, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is extremely important that the parties come to a collective consensus on the issue.

“It is important that consensus on border issue between India and China through Special Representatives process is scrupulously respected,” it said.

"We have conveyed to China that road construction would represent significant change of status quo with security implications for India," it added.

The MEA also added that India is committed to working with China to find peaceful resolution of all issues in border areas through dialogue.

Meanwhile, China has also said that constructive talks are necessary between the two countries to resolve the situation.

Bhutan had also issued a demarche to China via New Delhi to stop building a road in the district of Sikkim at a point where the Bhutan, India and China borders meet.

China on the other hand, has maintained that the road was being built in its territory. Beijing had also accused India of sending troops across the border to stop the construction of the road.

On the other hand, Indian media said China had stopped pilgrims crossing into Tibet to visit a mountain revered as the home of the Hindu god Shiva.

India and China have long disputed parts of their frontier in the Himalayas.

In 1962 there was a brief war over Arunachal Pradesh. In 2014, Chinese troops moved into Sikkim territory claimed by India, sparking a two week standoff.

Tags: indo-china ties, sikkim, bhutan, border disputes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




