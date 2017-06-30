Nation, Current Affairs

Prez election war to uphold ideology of Gandhi: Meira Kumar

Published Jun 30, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 10:56 am IST
Launching her presidential campaign from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, Meira Kumar said she wishes that people of Gujarat make progress.
Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar starts her campaign from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat (Photo: File)
Ahmedabad (Gujarat): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Friday said the forthcoming Presidential election is a war to uphold the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi.

"I wish that the people of this region make progress. This is what Gandhi Ji wanted for the country and for the world. The war I am fighting right now is to uphold the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. I am here to gain the strength to fight this war and have certainly gathered it," she said, after beginning her campaigning for the upcoming polls from Sabarmati Ashram.

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her first nomination in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders on Wednesday.

Before filing her nomination papers, she reiterated that it was upsetting for her to see that the bug of casteism is still feeding upon India, which otherwise wants to advance in all aspects.

"It is very upsetting, unfortunate that a country like India, which wants to advance in every aspect, is using a mentality, which is so narrow and dividing, that too also when we are fighting for presidentship," she said.

The Presidential elections are set to take place on July 17 and counting will take place on July 24.

