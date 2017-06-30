Nation, Current Affairs

KK Venugopal to be new Attorney General

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
A decision to appoint the 86-yr-old veteran lawyer as the successor of Rohatgi was discussed before the departure of Modi on 3 nation tour.
Attorney General for India KK Venugopal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Senior advocate KK Venugopal's name has been cleared for appointment as the Attorney General for India, following the decision of Mukul Rohatgi to step down as the top law officer.

A decision to appoint the 86-year-old veteran lawyer as the successor of Rohatgi was discussed before the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to the US, Netherlands and Portugal.

Sources said that "Venugopal had a meeting with Modi before his departure for a three-nation tour."

When contacted and asked about his priority as the Attorney General, Venugopal said, "I will speak only after the notification is issued."

Tags: kk venugopal, attorney general, mukul rohatgi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




