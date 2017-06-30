Nation, Current Affairs

Jammu BJP MLC seeks momo ban, says it is worse than psychotropic drugs, alcohol

The MLC is adamant to rid the streets of this 'Chinese staple' also because of its apparent negative impact on Indian food culture.
 The BJP MLC said, he would continue to campaign for the cause until the government of India and the state government took a call to ban its sale. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jammu: A BJP legislator on Thursday led a protest rally against popular street food 'momos' and demanded a ban on its sale.

Ramesh Arora, a BJP MLC, who launched the campaign about a fortnight ago, said that 'momos' (dumplings) were "more dangerous than alcohol and psychotropic drugs".

In the presence of some religious leaders and over 100 people, the activists carried an effigy with slogans such as 'momos-silent killer' and 'momos slow death' marched through the heart of the city to make people aware about its dangerous health implications.

There is no denying that momo has become the new go-to street food across northern and eastern India. In Jammu, there has been a high growth of momo-selling outlets as most of the young population are tucking into a plate of steamy, hot momos with succulent meat filling along with that spicy red-chilli sauce and mayonnaise dips.

"Ajinomoto (monosodium glutamate) used in momo's recipe to enhance the taste is harmful for health and can even cause cancer. They have been found to be the root cause of several life-threatening diseases," Arora said.

He has taken it upon himself to rid the streets of the "Chinese staple" because of its apparent negative impact on Indian food culture, while posing dangerous health implications for people.

"I will continue to campaign for it until the government of India and the state government take a call to ban its sale. It is killing our young generations," he said. 

