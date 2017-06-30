 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane watches, as the West Indies players celebrate Shikhar Dhawan's wicket. (Photo: AP) Live| WI vs Ind, 3rd ODI: West Indies off to a flying start, Dhawan, Kohli depart
 
Nation, Current Affairs

India in 2017 different from 1962: Jaitley on China's slant to Army

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2017, 7:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
China had asked India to withdraw troops from the Donglong area as a precondition for "meaningful dialogue" to settle the boundary issue.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The India of 2017 is different from what it was in 1962, Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley asserted on Friday, hitting out at China for asking the Indian Army to learn from "historical lessons".

A day after China's oblique reference to the war the two countries had fought 55 years ago, the defence minister also said the current standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector was triggered by Beijing. Bhutan, he added, had made it clear that the land in question belonged to it.

"The situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different," Jaitley said when asked about China's warning on Thursday.

China had asked India to withdraw its troops from the Donglong area as a precondition for "meaningful dialogue" to settle the boundary issue. It warned that the Indian Army should learn "historical lessons".

"Bhutan government had issued a statement yesterday in which it  made it clear that the land in question belonged to Bhutan. It is located near India's land. There is an arrangement between India and Bhutan for giving security," Jaitley told Aaj Tak news channel.

The defence minister said the Bhutan government had made its stance clear and China was trying to alter the status quo in the area.

"I think after this the issue has become very clear," Jaitley said.

The genesis of the flashpoint was China's attempts to build a road in the strategically key area of Donglong. Its link to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction could give China a major military advantage over India.

The Indian Army had blocked construction of the road by China in Donglong, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release today that Indian was "deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India".

A 220-km section of the 3,488-km India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh falls in Sikkim.

Official sources said China had removed an old bunker of the Indian Army in Donglong by using a bulldozer after the Indian side refused to accede to its request, triggering the present troubles.

Tags: indian army, arun jaitley, indo china war
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Representational image (Photo: File)

Sikkim stand-off: China's actions could change status quo in ties, says MEA

The MEA also said that the actions will change the status quo in ties with security implications for India.
30 Jun 2017 2:17 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

Should you buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

Although Samsung has renamed the smartphone, it is just not enough to shake the fears of the device being combustible. However, it is highly unlikely that Samsung would use the same innards for the Galaxy Note 7 FE that were responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
 

UK: Indian anti-hunger activist receives Young Leaders Award from Queen

The award recognising the 25-year-old's exceptional work towards solving hunger and malnutrition in India was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: LinkedIn)
 

2019 World Cup qualification in balance as West Indies set to face India in 3rd ODI

This ODI series acts as an important one for West Indies as they aim for direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. (Photo: AP)
 

West Indies vs India: Weather forecast for 3rd ODI

With rain hampering the first two ODIs, all eyes will be on the third match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. (Photo: AP)
 

Xiaomi users enjoy 30GB extra data on new Reliance Jio connections

If you activate a Reliance Jio number on or after 16 June 2017, you are entitled to get the benefits.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand beef lynching: Section 144 imposed in Ramgarh

Security personnel stand guard after curfew was imposed. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Uri sector

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

No compulsion for us to join GST launch: Kerala FM

Kerala Finance Minister Isaac Thomas (Photo: PTI)

NCP to attend GST meet because it supported passage: Tariq Anwar

Senior NCP leader Tariq Anwar (Photo: PTI)

1 killed, 7 injured in landslide on J&K's Vaishno Devi route

Security personnel at the site of landslide on Vaishno Devi shrine route. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham