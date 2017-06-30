Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court: No stay on Transco move to absorb staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 4:15 am IST
Adjourning the case for four weeks the bench told the petitioner to move an application if something happens. 
Hyderabad High Court
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court refused to stay the process initiated by the Transmission Corporation of Telangana to absorb outsourced persons in 23,699 regular posts. 

A bench comprising Acting CJ Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T. Rajani while dealing with a PIL by M. Sravan Kumar, an unemployed man, challenging the proceedings issued by Transco to absorb outsourced persons in regular posts, made it clear that it cannot stay the process in view of the statement of the Transco counsel that a lengthy process is involved. Mr Vidyasagar, senior counsel for Transco, said a committee was verifying the biodata of applicants. After arriving at an agreement with the unions, the matter will be placed before the Transco board. Adjourning the case for four weeks the bench told the petitioner to move an application if something happens. 

Tags: hyderabad high court, ransmission corporation of telangana, outsourced persons
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




