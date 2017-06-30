Hyderabad High Court: No stay on Transco move to absorb staff

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court refused to stay the process initiated by the Transmission Corporation of Telangana to absorb outsourced persons in 23,699 regular posts.

A bench comprising Acting CJ Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T. Rajani while dealing with a PIL by M. Sravan Kumar, an unemployed man, challenging the proceedings issued by Transco to absorb outsourced persons in regular posts, made it clear that it cannot stay the process in view of the statement of the Transco counsel that a lengthy process is involved. Mr Vidyasagar, senior counsel for Transco, said a committee was verifying the biodata of applicants. After arriving at an agreement with the unions, the matter will be placed before the Transco board. Adjourning the case for four weeks the bench told the petitioner to move an application if something happens.