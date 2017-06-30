Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad HC directs Telangana govt to take care of surrogate moms

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Suo motu case taken up after Deccan Chronicle published report on June 19.
The state government has submitted a report informing the court that Sai Kiran Hospital & Kiran Infertility Centre at Banjara Hills has been running the surrogacy centre without valid permissions. (Representational image)
 The state government has submitted a report informing the court that Sai Kiran Hospital & Kiran Infertility Centre at Banjara Hills has been running the surrogacy centre without valid permissions. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana state government and its authorities to take steps to safeguard the unborn babies and surrogate mothers who have been left in the lurch after the police raid on an infertility centre in the city recently.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T. Rajani was dealing with a suo motu case based on a letter by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait to the Chief Justice of the High Court referring to news reports carried on June 19, 2017 in Deccan Chronicle with regard to the police raid on a private hospital on credible information that the hospital was carrying out surrogacy procedures without following the due norms.

The state government has submitted a report informing the court that Sai Kiran Hospital & Kiran Infertility Centre at Banjara Hills has been running the surrogacy centre without valid permissions and it looked like a refugee centre and not an infertility centre.

The government report brought to the notice of the court that the management of the centre has only obtained permission for infertility and ultrasound scan. Dr Samith Sekhar, who was in charge of surrogacy affairs at the centre, has only an MBBS degree and the Centre was run by counsellors in gynaecology, urology, clinical embryology and andrology.

According to the report, there are 48 surrogacy mothers in the centre, a majority of them from families categorised as below the poverty line. The management was running the assisted reproductive clinic illegally, and did not maintain surrogacy agreements. The police suspected that children were being smuggled out of the centre.

Tags: infertility centre, surrogate mothers, surrogacy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana: Surrogate moms not willing to leave centre

The bench directed the medical and health director to visit the surrogate mothers on a regular basis and ensure they were in good health.
30 Jun 2017 2:26 AM
(Representational image)

Illegal surrogacy unit raided by Hyderabad police

The 48 women in various stages of pregnancy were housed in an apartment complex.
18 Jun 2017 2:40 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK school employs puppy to help children cope with exam stress

The puppy is said to have an ability to work out if students are stressed, and can help calm them down. (Representational Image)
 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
 

Last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is not July 1; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

Thanks to ECI, now you get voting enrolment reminders on Facebook!

The reminder will be sent out in 13 Indian languages (FIle Photo)
 

How helpful is Samsung Pay for doing transactions in 2017?

Samsung Pay uses Magnetic Secure Transmission to perform a transaction to any PoS device, without needing any infrastructure upgrade.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bipin Rawat takes stock of operations in Sikkim

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

India to quiz US on its J&K mention: Ministry of External Affairs(MEA)

Ministry of External Affairs, South Block in New Delhi.

Bihar: Pictures of Radha Mohan Singh’s public urination go viral

Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh seen urinating off NH 28 near Pipara in Bihar. (Photo: Agencies)

Minorities feel safe: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

J’khand: Mob attacks man on suspicion of carrying beef, sets vehicle ablaze

The incident took place hours after the PM spoke against lynching in the name of cow protection. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham