Nation, Crime

Delhi: Mentally ill 10-year-old girl raped by landlord for a week

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 10:41 am IST
The brother of the girl caught the accused forcing himself on his sister and informed the police.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old mentally ill girl for almost a week at outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The accused was the owner of the house in which the victim stayed with her family members as tenants, they added.

The incident was reported to the police on Wednesday.

The brother of the girl caught the accused forcing himself on his sister and informed the police.

There was a change in the behaviour of the mentally- challenged girl of late, the family members told the police.

When her brother returned home yesterday, the girl was not there. He sensed something fishy after his calls to the accused went unanswered.

Subsequently, the brother of the victim went to the accused's room and saw him attempting to sexually assault his sister, the police said.

The victim was being counselled, they added.

Tags: minor girl raped, mentally ill girl, sexual abuse
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New dummy video shows off rumoured iPhone 8 design

Dummy model of Apple iPhone 8 (Photo: screengrab of TigerMobile's video)
 

Activities at surface of sun to change: NASA

The sun follows roughly an 11-year cycle.
 

Could Apple's next big thing be a car?

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, contemplated putting the company's hardware and software smarts to work in a car nearly a decade ago.
 

UK school employs puppy to help children cope with exam stress

The puppy is said to have an ability to work out if students are stressed, and can help calm them down. (Representational Image)
 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka government to ‘go slow’ on arresting 2 scribes

Ravi Belagere editor of 'Hi Bangalore'

Journalists arrest: Karnataka High Court says talk it out

Karnataka High Court (Photo: PTI)

Attack on Akbaruddin Owaisi: Court acquits main accused Pahelwan

Mohammed Pahelwan walks free after being acquitted by the court on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

70-year-old French woman raped in Uttar Pradesh

The police official told reporters that an FIR has been registered in this connection, and a team has been deployed to ensure the arrest of the accused. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: Man lynched for ‘carrying’ beef

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that killings in the name of cow protection won’t be tolerated.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham