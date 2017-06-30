Cases on Telangana activists must go: K T Rama Rao to Centre

Hyderabad: Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao asked the Central government why it is not lifting cases filed against those who participated in the separate Telangana agitation when the TRS government has already done so.

Mr Rama Rao, along with his Cabinet colleagues Nayani Narasimha Reddy and T. Padma Rao and others on Thursday attended Secunderabad Railway Court in connection with a case booked by the Railways for obstructing rail traffic during a rail roko as part of separate Telangana agitation in 2011.

The court adjourned the proceedings to July 19 after cross examination of the accused.

Before attending the court, Mr Rama Rao tweeted: “On my way to attend umpteenth ‘Rail Roko’ case trial from Telangana agitation days. State Govt has dropped all cases, can’t GOI do the same?’