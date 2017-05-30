Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: Girl marries ISIS supporter on phone

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published May 30, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Lucknow: A medical student in Azamgarh district has reportedly married an ISIS supporter on phone.

According to police sources, the girl became friends with the ISIS supporter on the social media and the ‘nikaah’ was solemnised on phone earlier this month.

Sources said that intelligence agencies have arrested the ISIS suspect and a close vigil is being maintained on his ‘wife’.

The ISIS suspect Amjad Khan is a resident of Churu in Rajasthan and reports to his boss in the terror outfit, Shafi Armar, who lives in Syria. Amjad is entrusted the responsibility of radicalizing and enrolling Muslim youth in the outfit.

The medical student had come into contact with Amjad on the social media two years ago and the two had long chats on Islam and its ideology.

“Amjad even told this girl that he was married and had two children but the girl decided to go ahead with marriage. The marriage was solemnised earlier this month on phone. We are keeping an eye on the girl and will take action at the appropriate time. The girl’s family is reportedly not aware of Amjad’s links with ISIS,” said a police official.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

