Tamil Nadu girls achieve 100 percent pass in ISC exams

Aakash Jajoo, who got first rank in TN with 493 marks (98.6%) in ICSE exams. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Though the number of students appearing for the exams is minuscule in comparison with other board exams, the 396 ISC girl students from Tamil Nadu have achieved a 100% pass percentage in Indian School Certificate Examinations this year. In the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE), the perfect number was missed by a mere 0.14% as two students out of 1,422 were unsuccessful. The boys also had an impressive record with 99.6% in ICSE (class 10) and 98.84% in ISC (class 12) exams.

From Tamil Nadu, 3,162 students from 76 schools appeared for class 10 exams and 912 students from 35 schools have appeared for class 12 exams this year. “In class 12,906 students (99.34%)) have cleared the exams and 3,153 students (99.72%) passed the Class 10 exams,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Parmesh Ravi, a student from Chennai has got the top rank in the state with 394 marks (98.5%) in ISC exams. Aakash Jajoo, another Chennai student, has got the first rank in Tamil Nadu with 493 marks (98.6%) in ICSE exams.

While Parmesh Ravi wanted to pursue theoretical physics abroad, Aakash Jajoo plans to take up the science group in class 11.

At all India level, 1,75,299 students appeared for class 10 and 73,633 students appeared for class 12. The students have recorded pass percentages of 98.53% and 96.47% respectively.

"There has been a slight increase in pass percentage in both the ICSE and ISC exams this year," Gerry Arathoon said. Among the four regions, southern region has the best pass percentage with 99.64% in ICSE and 98.97% in ISC exams.

Ananya Maity from Kolkata has secured the first rank at the national level with 398 marks (99.5%) in ISC and Muskan Abdulla Pathan from Pune has got the top rank with 497 marks in ICSE exams.

When asked about the students' performance, S.M. Sujatha, principal, The Grove School said, "Many students have got marks above 95% this year. Our school topper P.Adwaith has secured 100 marks in physical education."