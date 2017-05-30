Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu girls achieve 100 percent pass in ISC exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published May 30, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 1:57 am IST
At all India level, 1,75,299 students appeared for class 10 and 73,633 students appeared for class 12.
Aakash Jajoo, who got first rank in TN with 493 marks (98.6%) in ICSE exams. (Photo: DC)
 Aakash Jajoo, who got first rank in TN with 493 marks (98.6%) in ICSE exams. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Though the number of students appearing for the exams is minuscule in comparison with other board exams, the 396 ISC girl students from Tamil Nadu have achieved a 100% pass percentage in Indian School Certificate Examinations this year.  In the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE), the perfect number was missed by a mere 0.14% as two students out of 1,422 were unsuccessful. The boys also had an impressive record with 99.6% in ICSE (class 10) and 98.84% in ISC (class 12) exams.

From Tamil Nadu, 3,162 students from 76 schools appeared for class 10 exams and 912 students from 35 schools have appeared for class 12 exams this year. “In class 12,906 students (99.34%)) have cleared the exams and 3,153 students (99.72%) passed the Class 10 exams,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Parmesh Ravi, a student from Chennai has got the top rank in the state with 394 marks (98.5%) in ISC exams. Aakash Jajoo, another Chennai student, has got the first rank in Tamil Nadu with 493 marks (98.6%) in ICSE exams.

While Parmesh Ravi wanted to pursue theoretical physics abroad, Aakash Jajoo plans to take up the science group in class 11.

At all India level, 1,75,299 students appeared for class 10 and 73,633 students appeared for class 12. The students have recorded pass percentages of 98.53% and 96.47% respectively.

"There has been a slight increase in pass percentage in both the ICSE and ISC exams this year," Gerry Arathoon said. Among the four regions, southern region has the best pass percentage with 99.64% in ICSE and 98.97% in ISC exams.

Ananya Maity from Kolkata has secured the first rank at the national level with 398 marks (99.5%) in ISC and Muskan Abdulla Pathan from Pune has got the top rank with 497 marks in ICSE exams.   

When asked about the students' performance, S.M. Sujatha, principal, The Grove School said, "Many students have got marks above 95% this year. Our school topper P.Adwaith has secured 100 marks in physical education."

Tags: icse exam results, isc girl students
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 schematics leaked; reveals edge-to-edge display

According to a report from Economic Daily News suggests that the current Touch ID will be replaced by another system that will work when the user places finger on the OLED display.
 

Samsung J5 and J7 2017 editions leak in video

It seems that Samsung has realised its product's weakness and therefore worked hard on the J5 and J7 for 2017.
 

What does Vulcan API do on Android Nougat?

The Vulcan is making your Android smartphone more efficient while rendering jaw-dropping graphics for enabling next generation visual advancements on existing hardware.
 

Video: Indian cobra in agony after swallowing plastic bottle, spits it out

Villagers can be seen rejoicing it's recovery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Teenager microwaves pet turtle for fun, posts shocking images online

The images created outrage on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp is about to steal this Facebook feature

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HMDA to help make Yadadri a green area

Telangana government has assigned the job of developing Yadadri along the lines of Tirumala to Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA). A meeting was held in this connection on Monday.

6 more airports to do away with handbag stamping from June 1

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

DA case is 'political vendetta': Virbhadra said he will fight long battle to win

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh leaves with wife Pratibha Singh after appearing in connection with disproportionate assets case at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

ED attaches 30 kg gold bars in money laundering case against Sekhar Reddy

Arrested sand mining contractor J. Sekhar Reddy and his associates (Photo: DC/File)

K'taka CM assures to solve Varthur lake foam issue soon

Cars move past the foaming lake in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham