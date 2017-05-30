Nation, Current Affairs

E-rickshaw driver murder case: Delhi police fails to achieve any breakthrough

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 30, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 2:24 am IST
A senior police official said that they have rounded up around 10 students from the locality for questioning.
An e-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday in GTB Nagar after he prevented two students from urinating near Metro station. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Even after three days, the city police has failed to achieve any breakthrough in the gruesome murder of an e-rickshaw driver, who was beaten to death for stopping two people from urinating in public on Saturday.

CCTV footage of the accused has been procured in which they were seen purchasing liquor from a shop in the same locality where the murder took place.

“The identities of the accused have been established with the help of CCTV footage. We have formed several police teams to arrest the accused. We have received significant information about the accused with the help of local informers. They will be arrested soon,” said Milind Dumbre, DCP (Northwest).

On Monday, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu visited the house of the e-rickshaw driver and gave Rs 50,000 as financial aid to the family. Also, the Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the e-rickshaw driver.

The Union urban development minister, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, met the family members of the victim. He also visited the spot outside the GTB Metro Station where the e-rickshaw driver, Ravinder, 32, was beaten to death by a dozen men on Saturday evening.

“Mr Naidu gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 from his own account to the wife of the deceased as an interim relief. We have also talked to the commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for providing a job to her,” Mr Tiwari said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the killing.

