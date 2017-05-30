Delhi: IAS officer drowns to death while saving lady officer's life

According to eyewitnesses, a lady officer accidentally fell into the pool and the officers, including Dahiya, jumped in to rescue her, police said.(Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 30-year-old IAS officer drowned while rescuing a lady colleague from drowning in the swimming pool of the Foreign Service Institute in Ber Sarai here early on Tuesday.

“We were informed about a man drowning in the swimming pool of the institute. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” police said.

The deceased, Ashish Dahiya, was a resident of Sonipat, Haryana and was attending a pool side party with friends from the Indian foreign and revenue services, they added.

During the party, they decided to go for a swim in the pool located at the club. Police suspect they had consumed alcohol.

According to eyewitnesses, a lady officer accidentally fell into the pool and the officers, including Dahiya, jumped in to rescue her, police said.

As the lady officer was safely pulled out, it was noticed that Ashish was missing. Later, he was found floating in the pool.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The family of the deceased has reached Delhi.