Nation, Current Affairs

Chemists to go on nation-wide strike against Centre

ANI
Published May 30, 2017, 11:31 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 11:31 am IST
The one-day strike is expected to paralyse some hospitals while millions of patients across the country fear to get severely affected.
The protesters will be taking out a march from the Gymkhana Club to the District Magistrate (DM) office.(Representational Image)
 The protesters will be taking out a march from the Gymkhana Club to the District Magistrate (DM) office.(Representational Image)

New Delhi: All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists will go on a nationwide strike against the proposal by the Central Health Ministry to regulate sale of drugs through e-portal and implementation of online pharmacy.

The one-day strike is expected to paralyse some hospitals while millions of patients across the country fear to get severely affected.

Meanwhile, the pharmacists in Lucknow are already staging a protest against the same.

The protesters will be taking out a march from the Gymkhana Club to the District Magistrate (DM) office.

However, medicines will be available at all government and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state administration has deemed the protest as invalid, sending out instructions of taking strict action against those shutting down their shops.

The medicines are considered to be important under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In Lucknow itself, there are 1800 wholesale and 3200 retail pharmacy shops.

Tags: strike, chemist, lucknow
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-nation tour on Monday, aimed at boosting bilateral and economic ties with Germany, Spain, Russia and France. He spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo: Twitter)

Narendra Modi's Germany visit: Meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as the death toll from floods and mudslides on Saturday rose to 100 with 99 others missing.

Sri Lanka: At least 100 killed, 99 missing in rain-triggered mudslides
US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts on Thursday inaugurated the alliance's new headquarters in Belgium, a sprawling 1.1-billion-euro (USD 1.2-billion) complex expected to be fully up and running early next year. (Photo: AP)

NATO summit: Inauguration of new headquarters, Trump's message to allies
A suspect terror attack at Manchester Arena killed 19 people and injured 59 from among those who had gathered for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Manchester attack: Blast at Ariana Grande's concert kills 22
US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JioFiber to offer 100GB data at Rs 500 this Diwali

Mukesh Ambani (Image: Jio)
 

This is what Samsung’s refurbished ‘Galaxy Note FE 7’ looks like

(Representational image)
 

Roses can prevent skin inflammation in adults

Rose essential oil is great for quenching dry skin and also offers astringent properties to help battle acne, redness and inflammation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ishaan gets spotted with Jhanvi again; pays no heed to brother Shahid’s advice?

Ishaan Khatter arriving with Jhanvi Kapoor for 'Baywatch' screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Twitter suspends singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's new account

Abhijeet Bhattacharya
 

UK: In freak accident, female zookeeper dies after tiger enters enclosure

According to the zoo's website, the 25-acre park is home to Malaysian and Bengal tigers. (Photo: AFP/Representational))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

South-west monsoon to drench Kerala today: IMD

South Kerala has already received heavy rainfall, but few places in the state's northern parts are yet to receive rains, which is expected to improve by end of the day. (Representational Image)

Cyclone Mora: NDMA advises WB fishermen not to venture into sea for next 12 hrs

The NDMA has also predicted 'Isolated' heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: Representational/PTI/File)

I'm not a criminal: Uma Bharti ahead of Babri hearing

While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained. (Photo: File/PTI)

Delhi: IAS officer drowns to death while saving lady officer's life

According to eyewitnesses, a lady officer accidentally fell into the pool and the officers, including Dahiya, jumped in to rescue her, police said.(Representational Image)

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kochi Metro On June 17

Kochi Metro, which secured the green signal from rail safety panel, had begun service trials recently on the corridor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham