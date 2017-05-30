Nation, Current Affairs

Babri case: Advani, Joshi, Bharti appear before CBI court for framing of charges

Published May 30, 2017
LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti are accused of criminal conspiracy in 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.
Lucknow: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti arrived at a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges related to the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya.

The BJP stalwarts were ordered to appear by the special CBI court. While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.

Besides them, Special CBI judge SK Yadav had asked BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and a one-time firebrand Hindutva preacher Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the court in person.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Advani, Joshi and others at the VVIP guest house before the hearing.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered prosecution of Advani (89), Joshi (83), 58-year-old Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.

The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Vinay Katiyar (62), and others.

However, the Supreme Court had said BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan Governor and during whose tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was razed, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution as long as he holds the gubernatorial office.

It had transferred the case against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and three other accused from a Raebareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the demolition case.

